Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi on 34 years of ‘small gestures’: ‘Tera, mera sleep divorce ho chuka hai’

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been regularly sharing everyday habits that have defined their 34 years of companionship. In the latest episode on YouTube, stressing that it is all about the “small” gestures, Archana, 63, said: “Real love is not loud. Real love is finding love in the small things that you do for each other. When you sleep at night, I go silent. I like to be a night owl. I wake up late. You wake up early. So, we have this lovely balancing act. I am awake 2-2.5 hours at night. Similarly, in the morning. You never disturb me. I know you care for me. That is why in the morning you don’t make any sound.”

On their different sleeping habits, Parmeet, 59, contended, “For the past 5-7 years, I sleep in a different bed. Because of my snoring.”

Archana shared, “Couples have this major issue. You know, they call it sleep divorce? Tera, mera sleep divorce ho chuka hai. Sleep divorce also means having another bedroom. We sleep in the same bedroom, but not right next to each other. That’s not a big adjustment?”

Archana defended her choice. “I have compromised. I have adjusted. I am a very light sleeper. Mujhe problem hai ki halki si awaaz hoti hai aur main uth jaati hun. Aur main uth gayi toh phir so nahi paati hun. (I am a lighter sleeper. I wake up even with the fall of a pin). You sleep at once. You snore and wake up fresh. So, I get disturbed. Main subah shooting par kaise jaun agar main puri raat nahi soyi? (How will I go to shoot if I don’t sleep the entire night?),” said Archana.

Parmeet gave another example of how they show care. “As you said, love is in the small things. I won’t use the bathroom for a long time if I know you are waiting.”

Archana added that till today, when they travel together, Parmeet makes the morning tea “for me because he knows I don’t want to wake up early”. “He gives me a cup of tea first thing in the morning.”

Archana shared that she always ensures “non-spicy food” is served to Parmeet because he prefers it that way. “That’s why relationships survive. If you can take care of each other’s comforts, then the partner tends to feel, and get the feeling that they don’t care,” Archana said.

During the conversation, the couple also shared that while they have fought on so many things, and still do, they ensure ego doesn’t come in between. “I know exactly what you like or don’t, or what makes you angry. Even you know all that about me,” reflected Parmeet.

Choosing separate beds within the same room, or adjusting sleeping patterns, can be an act of care rather than distance, shared Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

The real question is not, ‘Are you sleeping together? “The real question is, ‘Are you protecting each other’s well-being? Long-term love is rarely cinematic. It is rhythmic. Predictable. Repetitive. One partner wakes early. The other is a night owl. One falls asleep instantly. The other struggles to fall back asleep when disturbed. One may multitask and micromanage. The other may focus on one task and do it thoroughly. These differences do not destroy intimacy. What destroys intimacy is the insistence that the other must function exactly like you.”

Real intimacy is built on knowing. “Knowing what triggers the other. Knowing what comforts them. Knowing what makes them angry. Knowing what makes them feel safe,” Delnna shared.

Delnna described how many couples enter marriage expecting flowers, surprises, and constant romance. “And while those moments are beautiful, they do not sustain decades. What sustains decades is the willingness to adapt without humiliation, to adjust without resentment, and to care without announcement.”

However, there is an important nuance. “Adjustment must be mutual. If only one partner constantly bends while the other remains rigid, love turns into quiet resentment. Healthy compromise is chosen, reciprocal, and respectful. It protects both individuals’ dignity and well-being,” said Delnna.

Delnna described emotional safety as the deepest form of intimacy. “It allows imperfection. It allows individuality. It allows rest. Love is not measured by how tightly two people cling to a romantic ideal. It is measured by how gently they accommodate each other’s humanity. Because at the end of the day, intimacy is not about sharing a pillow. It is about sharing awareness.”