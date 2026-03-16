Archana Puran Singh breaks down as son Aaryamann Sethi discusses his struggle with anxiety, anger, and weekly therapy: ‘That’s why you are a vegetarian, macchar bhi nahi maarta’

Archana Puran Singh, 63, recently broke down on her son Aaryamann Sethi’s vlog as the latter spoke about his injuries, and missing his mother when away in London. “I kicked myself thinking why didn’t I surprise you in London by coming over…,” reflected Archana.

Aaryamann shared, “No. I was already feeling so bad about the leg injury, which made it worse.”

Describing his struggles, Aaryamann, 30, expressed, “I’ve had to live with my darkness a lot. My anxiety, depression, and anger are three things that I have struggled with my entire life. As soon as I was born, there was anger. I go to therapy every week. And abhi tak samajh nahi paa raha hun ki, kyu? (I am not able to understand why?).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Archana said, “You were sunshine, full of joy, jumping around. But the other side of the coin was, there was some kind of anger.”

His brother Ayushmaan added, “You were born feeling sensitive to everything. Sadness was more. Anger was more. Happiness was more.”

Archana said, “You felt everything more”, to which Ayushmann said, “Isliye, chui mui bulaate the (like the touch-me-not plant).”

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Aaryamaan reflected, “Yes, I am. It’s not a bad thing. Being sensitive is just how you are. My qualities, my songs come from that sensitivity.”

He also said how he felt the “darkness” more as he started playing a competitive sport like football. “When I started playing football, I felt that my darkness became more difficult to handle because the environment you play is hyper-competitive, and I wanted to be the best. Additionally, there was bullying. I grew up around so much aggression. I do feel guilty.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Archana reflected, “He thinks about emotions, so guilty. He keeps thinking about his mistake. That is why he is a vegetarian. Yeh macchar bhi nahi maarta hai (He can’t even kill a mosquito). Your sensitivity is in every sphere.”

A young man openly acknowledging therapy, anger issues and emotional sensitivity is not a weakness; according to Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, it is a powerful sign of emotional intelligence.

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“For many generations, men were raised with a very limiting emotional script. They were expected to suppress vulnerability, hide sadness, and express frustration only through anger or silence. This emotional conditioning often prevented men from developing healthy ways to process feelings such as rejection, disappointment, insecurity or fear,” said Delnna.

Today, however, we are slowly witnessing a shift.

More young people are beginning to understand that therapy is not only for crises; it is a space for emotional growth, self-awareness and mental health care. “Just like physical fitness strengthens the body, therapy strengthens emotional resilience and psychological clarity,” shared Delnna.

When someone chooses to go to therapy regularly, it often means they are consciously working on understanding their emotional patterns.

Anger, for instance, is rarely a primary emotion. “In psychotherapy and trauma healing work, anger is often a surface response covering deeper emotions such as hurt, helplessness, rejection or fear. Therapy allows individuals to explore these underlying layers safely and develop healthier ways of responding,” said Delnna.

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This is particularly important for young adults navigating identity, relationships and expectations.

Sensitivity, which is sometimes mocked socially, is actually a powerful emotional trait when understood correctly, Delnna added.

“Highly sensitive individuals often possess stronger empathy, deeper awareness of emotional environments and a heightened capacity for compassion. However, without guidance, this sensitivity can also lead to emotional overwhelm. Small conflicts may feel intensely personal. Criticism may feel deeply painful. The nervous system may react more strongly to stress. Therapy helps sensitive individuals develop emotional regulation skills, allowing them to remain compassionate without becoming emotionally exhausted,” said Delnna.

When public figures speak honestly about therapy, it quietly dismantles the stigma that emotional support is a sign of weakness.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.