April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Status

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Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures: Every year, April Fools’ Day is observed all over the world to start the month of April in a light-hearted manner. A little cheer never hurts anyone, no matter how gloomy things get. On this day, people indulge in jokes, play pranks on each other and have harmless fun. It has grown in popularity over the years, and this year, falling on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, is no exception. The Indian Express has listed a few special wishes that one can share with their friends and loved ones.
Wishing you a day full of laughter, fun, and harmless pranks!
Happy April Fool’s Day! Stay alert and enjoy the surprises.
May your day be filled with giggles and playful tricks.
Wishing you endless smiles and zero embarrassing pranks!
Happy April 1st—keep laughing and keep fooling!
Sending you laughter, fun, and a little mischief today.
May your day be as fun as your best prank!
Enjoy the day, but trust no one!
Smile—it’s the only day being a fool is fun!
I was going to send you something amazing… but then I remembered it’s April Fool’s 😄
You’re special today… just like every fool is on April 1st!
Breaking news: You’ve officially been promoted to Chief Fool Officer!
I tried to prank you, but you’re already perfect at it!
You’re one of a kind… luckily, they don’t make more like you!
Today is your day—finally, some recognition!
Don’t worry, I won’t prank you… Or will I? 😏
If being awesome was a joke, you’d still not get it 😄
Smile! Someone somewhere is planning your next prank!
Why don’t fools ever feel cold? Because they’re always joking around!
What’s the smartest thing you can do on April 1st? Trust no one!
Why was the calendar so happy on April 1st? It finally got to fool around!
What do you call a prank-loving computer? A “trick”-processor!
Why did the joke fail? Because it was too serious!
Why did everyone avoid the prankster? Too many “fool” moves!
What did one fool say to another? “Today is our national holiday!”
Why don’t secrets last on April 1st? Because everyone spills the prank!
What’s the best prank? The one you don’t see coming!