April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Status

April Fool's Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes: Share the joy with friends and family!

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures: Every year, April Fools’ Day is observed all over the world to start the month of April in a light-hearted manner. A little cheer never hurts anyone, no matter how gloomy things get. On this day, people indulge in jokes, play pranks on each other and have harmless fun. It has grown in popularity over the years, and this year, falling on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, is no exception. The Indian Express has listed a few special wishes that one can share with their friends and loved ones.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes

Wishing you a day full of laughter, fun, and harmless pranks!