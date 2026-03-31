April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Status

April Fool's Day 2026 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes: Send your loved ones these playful yet heartfelt wishes that blend humour with warmth.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 31, 2026 02:00 PM IST
April Fool's Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes (2)April Fool's Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes: Share the joy with friends and family!
Make us preferred source on Google

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures: Every year, April Fools’ Day is observed all over the world to start the month of April in a light-hearted manner. A little cheer never hurts anyone, no matter how gloomy things get. On this day, people indulge in jokes, play pranks on each other and have harmless fun. It has grown in popularity over the years, and this year, falling on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, is no exception. The Indian Express has listed a few special wishes that one can share with their friends and loved ones.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Wishes

Wishing you a day full of laughter, fun, and harmless pranks!

Happy April Fool’s Day! Stay alert and enjoy the surprises.

Award Banner

May your day be filled with giggles and playful tricks.

Wishing you endless smiles and zero embarrassing pranks!

April Fool Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes (6) Hope your jokes land well and your pranks don’t backfire!

Happy April 1st—keep laughing and keep fooling!

Sending you laughter, fun, and a little mischief today.

May your day be as fun as your best prank!

Enjoy the day, but trust no one!

Smile—it’s the only day being a fool is fun!

Story continues below this ad

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Funny Messages

I was going to send you something amazing… but then I remembered it’s April Fool’s 😄

You’re special today… just like every fool is on April 1st!

Breaking news: You’ve officially been promoted to Chief Fool Officer!

I tried to prank you, but you’re already perfect at it!

Story continues below this ad
April Fool Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes Warning: Trust issues loading… It’s April 1st!

You’re one of a kind… luckily, they don’t make more like you!

Today is your day—finally, some recognition!

Don’t worry, I won’t prank you… Or will I? 😏

If being awesome was a joke, you’d still not get it 😄

Smile! Someone somewhere is planning your next prank!

Happy April Fool’s Day 2026: Jokes

Why don’t fools ever feel cold? Because they’re always joking around!

Story continues below this ad

What’s the smartest thing you can do on April 1st? Trust no one!

Why was the calendar so happy on April 1st? It finally got to fool around!

What do you call a prank-loving computer? A “trick”-processor!

Why did the joke fail? Because it was too serious!

Story continues below this ad
What’s April Fool’s favourite exercise? Running away after a prank! What’s April Fool’s favourite exercise? Running away after a prank!

Why did everyone avoid the prankster? Too many “fool” moves!

What did one fool say to another? “Today is our national holiday!”

Why don’t secrets last on April 1st? Because everyone spills the prank!

What’s the best prank? The one you don’t see coming!

Story continues below this ad
April Fool Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Jokes (4) Wishing a laughter that lasts longer than the jokes. Happy April Fool’s Day to all our readers!

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments