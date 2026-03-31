April Fool’s Day 2026: Date, History, Significance and Celebration

April Fool's Day 2026. People who continued celebrating the New Year around April 1 were mocked and called “April fools.” (unsplash)

April Fool’s Day 2026 Date: Every year on April 1, pranksters around the world eagerly play practical jokes on one another to commemorate April Fool’s Day, which will fall on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Historically, Pope Gregory XIII created the Gregorian calendar in 1592 and advocated starting the new calendar on January 1, with the New Year celebrated at the end of March.

However, the calendar shift from Julian to Gregorian began on April 1, making this the most widely regarded reason to observe the day.

While many hesitated to accept the shift and continued to use the Julian calendar, France was the first to adopt it.