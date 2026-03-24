‘Those who sleep, their fate…’: Aparshakti Khurana on the ‘low-pressure’ upbringing that shaped him and brother Ayushmann; expert on parenting strategies

Conversations around parenting often swing between two extremes, strict discipline and complete freedom. But many also grow up in environments that were structured without being overly pressurising. Opening up about his childhood, actor Aparshakti Khurana highlighted how a lack of pressure, combined with consistent routines, influenced both him and his brother Ayushmann.

“The only reason my brother and I have been able to achieve anything in life is that there was no pressure attached to anything. There were some valid restrictions, like sleeping at a certain time and waking up at a certain time, and my father was very, very particular about it. I used to ask my mother why Papa scolds so much, what’s the big deal if I don’t wake up early, it’s Sunday after all. She had a very simple, sweet explanation: ‘Those who sleep, their fate also keeps sleeping.’ She told me this when I was in Class 3, and it has stayed with me ever since (sic).”

He also spoke about how certain boundaries were framed not as control, but as reasonable guidelines. “There was never any pressure regarding career choices or what time we were coming and going. To date, we don’t drink alcohol; we have never even tried. That was a restriction, but again, a valid one. There was never any pressure to perform (sic),” he said. At the same time, his recollections of school discipline reflect a very different era of upbringing. “I was a naughty boy, but not misbehaved. There is a difference between the two. I can guarantee my teachers will have good things to say about me—not because I am an actor today, but even back then. I was never complained about or scolded in parent-teacher meetings. Nowadays, when I hear or read news that a teacher was removed because they scolded a child, I feel sad. If you tell your child to complete their homework and behave in class, the teacher will never say anything to you or raise her voice.”

Recalling stricter forms of discipline, he added, “Whenever this topic comes up, I remember my knuckles. I have been beaten a lot—with dusters, rulers would break. On days I didn’t do my homework, I was hit on the knuckles with a scale or a duster. Thank God that happened, because I still do my homework even today,” he said. While such experiences may have shaped habits for some, current child development guidelines strongly discourage physical punishment, especially since corporal punishment is legally prohibited under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, which recognises its potential harm.

How growing up in a low-pressure environment influences a child’s motivation, confidence, and long-term success

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Parenting in many Indian households often blends structure with implicit expectations. There is usually respect for authority, emphasis on discipline, academic achievement, and family values, sometimes leaning toward high-pressure environments where success is closely tied to identity. Psychologically, this can foster achievement but may also create fear of failure or conditional self-worth.”

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In contrast, she adds that a low-pressure yet structured environment — where routines, boundaries, and guidance exist without excessive expectations — supports intrinsic motivation. “Children feel safe to explore, make mistakes, and develop autonomy, which strengthens long-term self-driven success. Confidence grows from competence and emotional security rather than external validation.”

Where should parents draw the line between ‘valid restrictions’ and allowing children autonomy?

In Indian households, boundaries often come from a place of protection, family reputation, and interdependence, but psychologically, the key is how these boundaries evolve with the child’s age.

Khangarot mentions that “valid restrictions” are those that protect a child’s safety, health, and basic functioning—like sleep routines, screen limits, or age-appropriate social boundaries. “These are grounded in a parent’s responsibility to provide stability and co-regulation. However, autonomy should gradually increase as the child’s cognitive and emotional capacity develops.”

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The line is best drawn using the principle of guided independence. According to Khangarot, younger children need more structure; adolescents need negotiation. Instead of control, parents can shift toward collaboration, allowing choices within limits, and respecting individuality.

“Over-restriction can lead to rebellion, secrecy, or low self-efficacy, while excessive freedom without guidance can feel unsafe. A good marker: if a rule is about the parent’s fear rather than the child’s well-being, it may need reconsideration,” concludes Khangarot.