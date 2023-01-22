Anushka Sharma’s ‘perspective’ defining yoga asana is worth your time; here’s why

Anushka Sharma likes yoga a lot and ensures to make time for it on a regular basis. As such the Chakda Xpress actor took to share a glimpse of herself acing the wheel pose, also called Chakrasana.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

‘Perspective,” wrote the actor.

Dressed in white t-shirt and a pair of black tights, she can be seen holding the stretch which is said to be extremely effective for the chest, thighs and arms while engaging the core.

The post was soon flooded with appreciative comments. Actor Neena Gupta expressed, “Wow”, while fitness trainer Imran Sarfaraz wrote, “Chakra-view”.

Her yoga teacher Diksha Lalwani also took to her Instagram Stories to share the post, and wrote, “Her sincerity as a seeker of truth amazes me everyday.”

Anushka Sharma’s fitness trainer on her sincerity (Source: Diksha Lalwani/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma’s fitness trainer on her sincerity (Source: Diksha Lalwani/Instagram Stories)

Experts suggest that chakrasana helps provide flexibility to the spine, strengthens the abdomen, buttocks, wrist, and legs. It also sharpens eye sight, and reduces stress.

Mansi Gulati, yoga expert, Manasvani said that the practice helps

*Improves spinal flexibility

*It also strengthens the hamstrings and spinal extensors.

*Relieves stress

*Excellent for backache

*Strengthens your body

*The wheel pose helps you feel energised

*Last, but not the least, chakrasana also helps stimulates the endocrine glands and helps maintain an optimal metabolism rate.

Advertisement

Performing the wheel, along with other hatha yoga poses, results in increased muscular strength in just 12 weeks, states a National Library of Medicine study published in 2015, Effects of a 12-Week Hatha Yoga Intervention on Cardiorespiratory Endurance, Muscular Strength and Endurance, and Flexibility in Hong Kong Chinese Adults: A Controlled Clinical Trial.

How to do it?

Chakrasana is coordinating muscles with proper breath, mentioned Mansi.

*Lie on your back and fold your legs while placing your feet firmly on the floor.

*Reverse your palms and place them beside your ears or underneath your shoulders.

*Ensure that your fingers point in the forward direction.

Advertisement

*Begin inhaling by pressing your palms and feet into the ground for support.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!