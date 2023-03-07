Anupam Kher takes swimming lessons at 68: ‘I want to challenge myself’

Yet again proving that age is no bar, Uunchai actor Anupam Kher, who celebrates his 68th birthday on March 7, took to Instagram to share that as he turns a year older, he has decided to take up something he has never done before — swimming.

“I want to do something new in the coming year. I want to look for new horizons. Because I know anything can happen. I don’t know how to swim. But I have started putting in an effort. Maybe, you will also feel inspired to take up something new. Thank you for all your love and blessings all these years,” Kher captioned the post.

In a video snippet, he shared more about his resolution to take up something new every year.

“Eight years back, I decided that I will challenge myself to do something where people would stop asking me this stupid question ‘Oh, at this age you do this’… This is a cliché question. Last year, I decided to work out and post my picture bare body, which needed guts. So, I took up swimming 10 days back,” The Kashmir Files actor added.

Opening up about overcoming his fear of water, he added that he can now manage to float. “I can be in water without having these panic attacks. We have to find our own horizons, our own courage. I am going to learn swimming. I am going to do cycling. I want to run because I want to challenge myself. The idea is to encourage not only 60+ people, but also younger people. I do get scared in water sometimes,” he continued.

Quoting popular lines by spiritual author Osho, ‘If you try, you risk failure. If you don’t, you ensure it’, Kher said those who want to do something must try and pursue it.

Shubhankar Thosar, swimming and water polo coach, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune mentioned that while there is no age limit to learn swimming, but as one ages, their body becomes stiff. “One can start with water walking to start with. The only thing that aged people need to keep in mind is to not push and have control. If they are not feeling up to swimming, better to not take to the waters,” Thosar told indianexpress.com.

He also advised medical care if one has co-morbidities especially cardiac issues. In most cases, 1-2 months is enough to learn swimming, said Thosar.

