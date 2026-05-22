‘Must also compliment Kirron’: Anupam Kher on supporting brother Raju; how money shapes sibling ties

While financial support between siblings is common in many families, conversations around it are not always easy, especially when one sibling becomes significantly more successful than the other. Actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about this dynamic while reflecting on his relationship with his younger brother, Raju Kher, and the role trust and understanding have played in his family over the years.

Speaking on the Zindagi with Richa YouTube channel, Anupam Kher revealed that he has been taking care of his brother’s finances for a long time and credited his wife Kirron Kher for never creating friction around it. “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together?” he said while speaking about his bond with Raju.

The veteran actor also acknowledged how important his wife’s support has been in maintaining family harmony. “I must also compliment Kirron (Kher, wife), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin,” he shared. Anupam further revealed, “I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’.”

At the same time, Anupam Kher spoke about the emotional side of sibling relationships and how envy or comparison can often damage family bonds. Praising Raju Kher for never resenting his success, he said, “We both grew up together; we have the same parents. My brother has never been jealous of me because I am more successful than he is. He’s amazing that way.” He also acknowledged the role Raju and his wife played in caring for their parents, adding that his parents spent more time living with them than with him.

So, how can families maintain emotional boundaries while supporting each other financially?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Financial support within families tends to remain emotionally healthy when there is a balance between compassion and boundaries. Problems usually begin when financial help becomes tied to emotional obligation, guilt, control, or unspoken expectations. In psychology, this is often linked to patterns of codependency, where one person’s identity becomes overly tied to rescuing or managing another’s life.”

She adds that families that navigate this well usually maintain open conversations about limits, autonomy, and responsibility. “Support works best when it preserves the dignity and independence of the person receiving help rather than creating learned helplessness or emotional indebtedness. Emotional clarity is equally important — helping should come from care, not fear of rejection, shame, or family pressure,” Gurnani notes.

Role of spousal support

Gurnani mentions that spousal understanding becomes extremely important when financial support toward extended family is ongoing because money is rarely just about money in relationships. It represents security, trust, emotional values, and partnership dynamics. Couples who manage this successfully usually have high emotional transparency and mutual respect for each other’s family bonds.

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“Psychologically, this reflects relational trust and secure attachment, where one partner does not immediately perceive support toward family as betrayal or imbalance. At the same time, healthy communication is essential because silence without emotional alignment can eventually lead to suppressed resentment. The strongest partnerships are usually those where both individuals feel included in decisions, emotionally acknowledged, and reassured that the couple’s own stability is not being compromised,” concludes the expert.