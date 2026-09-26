Why Anup Jalota calls his sea-facing home the ‘best vacation place in the world’

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For Anup Jalota, the perfect holiday does not involve booking a flight or checking into a luxury resort. It is much closer to home. In an interview with The Indian Express, the singer spoke about his seaside home, where he can sit, sing with friends and look out at the sea and the Sea Link.
“My house. I tell you, the best vacation place—the best place in the world—is my house,” Jalota said, describing how he sings there with friends and how the setting gives him “so much energy”.
Jalota also revealed that the space is everybody’s favourite spot for his ‘baithaks’ and plays a pivotal role in keeping the artists comfortable and sparking creativity.
Why such calming views are popular
According to psychologist Prerna Pant, there is something psychologically comforting about having a familiar space where you can completely switch off. “A place can become restorative when it is associated with safety, familiarity and activities that genuinely make us feel good. For some people, that may be a beach holiday; for others, it can simply be sitting in their own home, listening to music, spending time with friends or looking at a calming view. The sense of having nowhere else to be can itself feel like a vacation,” she says.
Jalota’s love for his sea-facing home also highlights why people often seek out certain spaces when they need to recharge. A view of the sea, for instance, can offer a visual break from the constant stimulation of everyday life, while singing and socialising add another layer of enjoyment.
So a dream vacation isn’t always about going somewhere new. Sometimes, it is about having one corner of the world where you already know you feel completely at ease.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.