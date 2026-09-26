Why Anup Jalota calls his sea-facing home the ‘best vacation place in the world’

For Anup Jalota, the perfect holiday does not involve booking a flight or checking into a luxury resort. It is much closer to home. In an interview with The Indian Express, the singer spoke about his seaside home, where he can sit, sing with friends and look out at the sea and the Sea Link.

“My house. I tell you, the best vacation place—the best place in the world—is my house,” Jalota said, describing how he sings there with friends and how the setting gives him “so much energy”.

Jalota also revealed that the space is everybody’s favourite spot for his ‘baithaks’ and plays a pivotal role in keeping the artists comfortable and sparking creativity.