‘It still feels like I’m playing dress up in her closet’: Anshula Kapoor wears her late mother Mona’s jewellery for the first time

Anshula Kapoor has always been quite vocal about her life and can be seen sharing various snippets from the same on social media on a regular basis. As such, the 32-year-old couldn’t keep away from apprising her followers about deciding to wear her late mother Mona Kapoor’s necklace for the first time, ever since she passed away in 2012.

Anshula Kapoor wore late mother Mona Kapoor’s jewellery (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Anshula Kapoor wore late mother Mona Kapoor’s jewellery (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

“Decided to wear mom’s gold jewellery tonight…I’m wearing these necklaces for the first time since she’s passed,” she began the post on her Instagram Stories, where she can be seen dressed up to go out for a fun evening in a red shirt dress from H&M, and a pink-coloured blazer and pants from Zara which is paired with two gold neck pieces.

“It still feels like I’m playing dress up in her closet,” she mentioned.

She also shared a few glimpses of meeting up with her friends.

Anshula was pictured with a friend wearing her mother’s jewellery (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Anshula was pictured with a friend wearing her mother’s jewellery (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Sharing more on the statement pieces from her mother’s collection, Anshula expressed, “Whenever I think of mom’s jewellery, both of these necklaces are the first pieces that always come to mind. Not because she wore them often, but because they are some of my favourites. Despite loving them so much, yesterday was the first time I wore them since she passed,” she mentioned.

Remembering her mother who passed away due to cancer, Anshula wrote, “This week I’ve been missing her a little extra, so the child in me thought if I wear what’s hers, maybe I’ll feel a tad bit closer to her and feel her hugging me one more time. If only it was that easy. For now, I’m going to have to be okay with just hugging her in my dreams.”

Users soon took to her post to comment, “The jewellery looked great on you. Loved your look”, while another said, “You’ve paired the outfit beautifully”.

On her 10th death anniversary in 2022, Anshula had written, “Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross-legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off nonstop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural’s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you.”

She continued, “I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket – it’s how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you (sic)?”

