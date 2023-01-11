Anshula Kapoor shares a ‘hack’ to apply mascara seamlessly

One of the most underrated makeup products that instantly lifts your look without doing much is, definitely, the mascara. A generous coat of mascara on your eyelashes can make them look more defined and enhanced, making way for brighter and bigger-looking eyes. Usually, people curl their lashes so that the product is applied evenly and seamlessly. However, it can be complicated for many!

To make it easier for you, Anshula Kapoor recently shared a simple mascara hack. “So I saw this hack on Instagram about how to put mascara. I am going to try it out,” she started out saying in the video.

Next, she demonstrated the method, according to which, “every time you swipe the wand on your lashes, you are supposed to blink”. Adding that she is “deathly afraid” of eyelash curlers, Anshula tried this hack without curling her lashes prior to applying the mascara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

For her other eye, she put on mascara the regular way. “Dude, I can definitely tell a difference. I feel the first one is curled and the second one is straight. This technique works. People like me, who are scared of using eyelash curlers, can achieve some curl definition and the lashes are visible,” she said. This technique “is meant to curl the lashes and give it volume, without needing to pre-curl them”.

Anshula added that she is “legit 100 per cent obsessed” with this hack as it worked. “I can see my lashes! Even when my eyes smile and disappear, the lashes are visible. So if you’re like me and you’re afraid of the eyelash curler, or you just want some more definition, try this out. And if you’ve tried this already, tell me if it worked for your lashes too?” she concluded.

If eyelash curlers are not a problem for you, here’s a simple method to apply mascara, according to Tushar Gupta, a celebrity makeup artist.

*Curl your lashes: Place the curler at the base of your upper lashes, close the curler and hold it in place for a few seconds.

*Take the mascara: Swirl the wand inside the box to get the product properly. Make sure you’re not pumping your wand into the tube repeatedly. This leads to an air vacuum making the mascara dry.

*Begin coating your lashes: Starting at the roots, repeat this till you get the required volume.

*Brush out the clumps: If you have lashes that are sticking together or have clumps of mascara on them, you can comb them out with an eyebrow tweezer or use a disposable wand.

