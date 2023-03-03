Anshula Kapoor does ‘so many sets of dead bugs’; know how the exercise helps

Anshula Kapoor‘s fitness journey has been an extremely inspirational one. At the same time, she ensures to keep it real by also sharing snippets of days when she struggles. In a similar vein, she recently posted a glimpse of doing dead bugs, a bodyweight exercise.

“Feel like a dead bug after doing so many sets of dead bugs,” she wrote.

What is a dead bug?

Primarily done to strengthen the core muscles, especially the abdominal muscles, dead bugs are equally beneficial for athletes and general fitness enthusiasts to improve their spinal stability and limb coordination, said Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida.

“The dead bug exercise is easy to learn and can be done anywhere with minimal equipment,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

Anshula Kapoor is going hard at the practice of dead bugs (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Anshula Kapoor is going hard at the practice of dead bugs (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

How to do?

*Lie on your back on the floor. Draw in your abs. Bend your knees at 90° angle and your feet lifted mid-air. Lift your arms up so that your fingers are pointing towards the ceiling.

*Slowly and simultaneously lower your opposite arm and leg, bringing the arm behind the shoulder and leg parallel to the floor.

*Return to the starting position.

*Repeat on the other side. Maintain posture throughout. Avoid overarching the back, letting the ribs flare or body rotate.

“By keeping the abdominal muscles contracted throughout the exercise, the neutral spine position can be maintained,” he shared.

According to Rattan, the exercise requires a lot of control and stabilisation, which is why it is so effective. “The dead bug exercise can be done in a variety of ways, ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Beginners can start by keeping their knees and elbows bent when lowering their limbs to touch the ground, while advanced individuals can straighten their arms and legs in the lowering phase,” mentioned Rattan.

How many dead bugs should one do?

Quality over quantity. Rattan recommended that beginners should start with three sets of 3 to 5 repetitions on each side, while advanced individuals may go for three sets of 10 repetitions on each side. “Dead bugs can be a great warm-up before your major lifts like deadlifts and squats,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

How to amp up the challenge?

To further increase the challenge, one can hold a dumbbell in each hand and strap the ankle weight around the ankles.

“Beginners may learn proper engagement of the core by squeezing hard a stability ball between knees and forearms. One may also make it an anti-rotation exercise by performing a single arm dumbbell fly while simultaneously lowering alternate leg,” Rattan noted.

