Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson react to viral plastic wrap makeup hack: ‘What’s wrong with people!’

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson were rating beauty hacks in a video feature for Allure while promoting their thriller Verity. While they took most of the quirky hacks in their stride, the plastic wrap makeup routine left both of them particularly perplexed. Dakota quipped, “What’s wrong with people!”

Looking bewildered, Hathaway questioned the logic behind the technique, asking, “I don’t understand… Why does this save you time?” She pointed out that the foundation and blush patches left unblended would still need to be worked in with brushes, meaning the hack doesn’t necessarily eliminate any steps. Instead, it simply spreads the effort across two separate days.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Johnson, meanwhile, offered a more down-to-earth alternative to anyone tempted to try the unusual beauty routine. She jokingly suggested that people could “take a break from such trends, step outside, go for a walk, sit under a tree or read a book instead.”

The viral plastic wrap makeup hack

The viral plastic wrap makeup hack involves placing a layer of plastic wrap over the skin after applying skincare or makeup to create a smoother, dewier, or longer-lasting finish. While it may look effective in a short social media video, Dr Chytra Anand, a dermatologist at SKINQ, does not recommend deliberately occluding the skin this way as a routine beauty practice.

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Is it safe?

Dr Anand says, “Plastic wrap creates an occlusive environment, trapping heat, sweat, sebum and product residue against the skin. This can be particularly concerning for individuals with oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin, as prolonged occlusion may contribute to clogged pores, breakouts and irritation. When multiple skincare and cosmetic products are layered underneath, occlusion can also alter how certain ingredients interact with or penetrate the skin, potentially increasing the likelihood of sensitivity or inflammation.”

Skincare should begin with understanding the skin and its individual needs, rather than simply following a viral trend.

“People with a compromised skin barrier, for instance, may be more prone to redness, itching, burning or irritation when exposed to excessive occlusion,” she adds.

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Should beauty hacks be implemented in real life?

Beauty hacks can create an immediate cosmetic effect, but an instant glow does not necessarily translate into healthier skin.

Dr Anand says, “The priority should always be maintaining a healthy skin barrier and choosing products and routines that are appropriate for your individual skin type.”

She advises looking beyond trends and understanding what your skin actually needs. Just because something is trending doesn’t mean it is good for you. So, be cautious, as skin is the largest organ in the body.

“Evidence-led skincare, consistent routines and products formulated with skin health in mind are far more reliable than experimenting with techniques simply because they are viral. What works visually in a social media video may not necessarily be safe, suitable or beneficial for every skin type,” she warns.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.