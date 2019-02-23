Road Less Taken

This is the story of one auto and a journey of success that has miles to go. This is the story of 34-year-old auto driver Anna Durai from Chennai, star speaker and crowd puller at the recent TiECON Chandigarh 2019, an endeavour for entrepreneurs and start-ups by Indian School of Business. A Class XII dropout, Durai is driving his way to success, security, stardom in his ‘Amazing Auto’, the heart and soul of which are his customers or passengers.

Advertising

Durai is a sought-after speaker on ‘building customer loyalty’ with nearly 10,000 followers on Facebook and more than 40 speeches at corporate offices and two TEDx talks to his credit.

What began in 2010 as a means of livelihood has now achieved a cult status, with Durai’s ‘Amazing Auto’ famous in India and abroad. Customer is king, believes Durai and that is his guiding force, as he transformed a simple auto into a state-of-the-art luxurious vehicle, which is equipped with amenities and freebies. It is an experience that Durai promises is unique and straight from the heart. “Newspapers, magazines, swipe machine, TV, laptop, music in different languages, iPad, mini fridge stocked with refreshing drinks, fruits, chocolates and a snack box, I have it all in my Amazing Auto for my customers, as I understand their needs and requirements. Many of them live alone and when they call me in the morning to go to work, they haven’t had breakfast, so these healthy bites in the auto give them a meal on the go, and it’s all a matter of understanding the needs of others, from their perspective. I make an effort to know them, talk to them and give them the comfort I can,” says Durai. The result is that his Amazing Auto is always on the go, with advance bookings that are sometimes as long as two months. “It is the personal touch that matters as I work towards giving each customer a safe, smooth ride, any time of the day or night,” says Durai, who loves every minute of his job. Earning about one lakh 30 thousand a month, it is word-of-mouth branding that Durai depends on, giving a part of his income for charity. “I love sharing my stories and plans with others, as I love meeting people and knowing about their lives, so these platforms are a great space for interactions and new learnings,”

says Durai.

He says that how one does their job is most important and a positive and professional attitude to achieve success. “I offer free services to teachers, as they are most valuable to society and also free rides on special days, like birthdays or festivals. I now want to fix an air cooler in the auto for my customers and continue this journey on new roads with people,” says the confident and cheerful Durai.