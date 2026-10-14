Ankur Warikoo shares 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40: ‘A very premium apartment’

Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo recently shared 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40, and not at 25 or 30. Taking to Instagram, he shared:

“1. By the time we hit 40, we knew we wanted to live in Delhi. At 25 or 30, there’s so much flexibility in life to change cities, even change countries if you want to. But by the time we reached 40, we already knew we’re going to stay here. That’s why we chose this place.

2. At that time, we had enough money that we could afford its EMI and its down payment for the house we wanted to live in. At 25 or 30, that house wasn’t affordable for us.