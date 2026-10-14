Ankur Warikoo shares 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40: ‘A very premium apartment’

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Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo recently shared 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40, and not at 25 or 30. Taking to Instagram, he shared:
“1. By the time we hit 40, we knew we wanted to live in Delhi. At 25 or 30, there’s so much flexibility in life to change cities, even change countries if you want to. But by the time we reached 40, we already knew we’re going to stay here. That’s why we chose this place.
2. At that time, we had enough money that we could afford its EMI and its down payment for the house we wanted to live in. At 25 or 30, that house wasn’t affordable for us.
3. The house we wanted to live in is a very premium apartment. The locality we wanted to live in, the area we wanted – we knew all of that by the age of 40. Because we’d already had kids, life had settled. In your 20s and 30s, life is still moving, so you don’t know how big a house you need, which locality you’ll prefer, etc.”
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.
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Mukesh Pandey, director of Rupyaa Paisa, told indianexpress.com that today, buying a house is a major financial decision that can foster a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Therefore, he suggests checking if the house you wish to buy aligns with your lifestyle and financial goals.
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, shared some key tips to help you get started on this journey:
Start Early: Begin saving and investing as early as possible. Government schemes, such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, support young girls’ financial growth.
Build Skills: Regular upskilling in competitive fields ensures women remain employed and self-reliant.
Own Assets: Owning property provides long-term stability and security.
Invest Wisely: Diversify income through mutual funds, stocks, and fixed deposits to create a reliable portfolio.
Seek Support: Women-focused cooperatives and professional networks offer mentorship and financial literacy resources.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.