Ankur Warikoo shares 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40: ‘A very premium apartment’

"At 25 or 30, there’s so much flexibility in life to change cities, even change countries if you want to. But by the time we reached 40, we already knew we’re going to stay here," Warikoo shared.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Why Ankur Warikoo Waited Until Age 40 to Buy His First HouseWhy Ankur Warikoo waited till his 40s to buy a house. (Source: Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)
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Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo recently shared 3 reasons he bought his first house at 40, and not at 25 or 30. Taking to Instagram, he shared:

“1. By the time we hit 40, we knew we wanted to live in Delhi. At 25 or 30, there’s so much flexibility in life to change cities, even change countries if you want to. But by the time we reached 40, we already knew we’re going to stay here. That’s why we chose this place.

2. At that time, we had enough money that we could afford its EMI and its down payment for the house we wanted to live in. At 25 or 30, that house wasn’t affordable for us.

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3. The house we wanted to live in is a very premium apartment. The locality we wanted to live in, the area we wanted – we knew all of that by the age of 40. Because we’d already had kids, life had settled. In your 20s and 30s, life is still moving, so you don’t know how big a house you need, which locality you’ll prefer, etc.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.

 

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A post shared by Ankur Warikoo (@ankurwarikoo)

Build the basics

Mukesh Pandey, director of Rupyaa Paisa, told indianexpress.com that today, buying a house is a major financial decision that can foster a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Therefore, he suggests checking if the house you wish to buy aligns with your lifestyle and financial goals.

  • According to him, it is no longer a matter of choice—understanding your finances is essential now.
  • Assess your financial situation—income, savings, and debt—to determine whether buying a house is financially viable without upsetting your finances.
  • Ensure you have a stable income source that can cover loan EMIs, insurance, and maintenance costs.
  • If you are taking a home loan to buy the house, check that your credit score meets the lender’s criteria.
  • A high credit score can help get you lower rates and better terms on home loans.
  • If your score is below the eligibility criteria, review your report and address the issues flagged to improve your score and loan eligibility.

Strategies to gain financial independence

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, shared some key tips to help you get started on this journey:

Start Early: Begin saving and investing as early as possible. Government schemes, such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, support young girls’ financial growth.

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Build Skills: Regular upskilling in competitive fields ensures women remain employed and self-reliant.

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Own Assets: Owning property provides long-term stability and security.

Invest Wisely: Diversify income through mutual funds, stocks, and fixed deposits to create a reliable portfolio.

Seek Support: Women-focused cooperatives and professional networks offer mentorship and financial literacy resources.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.

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