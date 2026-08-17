Ankur Warikoo shares 3 parenting rules he follows with his wife Ruchi

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo and his wife, Ruchi Warikoo, took to Instagram to share three rules they follow at home as parents. “Our children are 15 and 9. We have created these three rules for them,” Ankur said in a post.

We never lie about money

We don’t tell them that we can’t afford it or that we don’t have money. We simply say that we don’t need this thing. You may see other children have it, but you don’t need it, Ankur said.

We don’t overprotect them

If they are not able to solve something, they have to deal with it. If they are bored, then leave it. It’s important that they figure it out themselves so that they are not dependent on us, said Ruchi.