Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran opt for a self-respect marriage in Greece; what the law says

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot in Greece on November 11, in the presence of family, friends and several notable guests. However, their wedding appeared to depart from conventional Hindu marriage rituals, embracing instead a ceremony centred on equality and mutual consent.

Pictures and videos from the event drew considerable attention on social media, particularly the exchange of garlands and chains between the couple, prompting curiosity about the nature of the ceremony and whether it followed the principles of a self-respect marriage.

Amid rising speculation about whether the two had opted for a self-respect marriage, Dr T R B Rajaa, DMK’s IT Wing Secretary, took to X and subsequently confirmed the same.