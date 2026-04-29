The wooden comb secret: Science behind the viral Japanese scalp ritual

A simple Google search would reveal the Japanese scalp massage practised in numerous households as a ritual. However, it is not a new phenomenon and is also a common feature of Indian homes. The Japanese ritual of massaging the scalp at night with a wooden comb seems to have gained popularity on social media lately, particularly as a way to address premature greying or grey hair, well before old age sets in. But can a simple massage right before sleep help your scalp? We turned to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said there is “some basis in the practice”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Massage of the scalp enhances circulation, which brings oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. Improved circulation can contribute to healthier hair and slow the loss of pigment cells that cause hair to turn grey. But greying isn’t caused by circulation alone. Genes, age, and lifestyle have a much greater influence. So while nightly massage of the scalp with a wooden comb will be helpful, it won’t prevent greying altogether,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Then why do some people believe it works so well?

These rituals usually involve both lifestyle and biology, said Dr Nakhawa. “Soft scalp massage at night not only gives the scalp nutrition, but also decreases stress levels and leads to relaxation. Stress is a known catalyst for premature greying and hair loss. So, individuals who stick to this habit consistently might actually notice an improvement not because it is mystical, but because it reduces stress and nourishes the scalp as a whole,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Should everyone try it?

There is nothing wrong with it, as long as it’s done with care. “Massaging the scalp with a gentle wooden comb or fingertips for a minute or two is harmless to most individuals. People with scalp diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, or active infection, however, need to exercise caution and seek a dermatologist’s advice before attempting such practices,” said Dr Nakhawa.

What to note?

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The fact is not to hope for miracles, Dr Nakhawa asserted. “Massage or wood combing can be a part of a normal regimen, but greying remains predominantly genetic. A proper diet, sound sleep, and stress management play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. For others, who already notice greys, dyes, or medical interventions are the only evidence-based solutions,” said Dr Nakhawa.

So, is it worth doing?

Dr Nakhawa prompted that one could do it as a “wellness practice”. “It’s affordable, relaxing, and can enhance hair texture and sleep. Consider it self-care, not a cure. If you love rituals that allow you to relax, this one can be a calming part of your bedtime ritual,” said Dr Nakhawa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.