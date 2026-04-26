Amruta Khanvilkar’s Mumbai abode ‘Ekam’ is a masterclass in Vastu and minimalist luxury: ‘Whatever food you eat gets blessed by Annapurna Devi…’

Amruta Khanvilkar’s new Mumbai home “Ekam,” is a fresh start in minimalist luxury. With serene white spaces, a lush balcony, a coffee bar, and a selfie tunnel, the Raazi actor blends Vastu and tradition to give her modern, elegant home a desi touch. As she opens the doors of her home, Khanvilkar first welcomes into her living space, whose ivory walls reflect lots of natural light and give it a larger-than-life feel. “To find a place in Mumbai that suits your personality, that vibes with you, is so so difficult — especially within the right budget,” the actor starts off by reminiscing the first time she went apartment hunting for this space. “When I first saw this flat, I remember getting my Vastu guruji here and he was like, ‘This place will absolutely vibe with you Amruta, and you should absolutely go for it’. Every little thing and every little detail has been zeroed down by him,” she shares, adding that the colours, the furniture, the placement of objects, everything has been done according to Vastu. Pastels in the living room, with hints of pinks and yellows.

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Khanvilkar also shared how extra careful she was while buying this house. “The nameplate outside, Ekam, got me a lot of firsts in life.” From a Maharashtra State Award for her film Chandramukhi to touring the world through her dance show and producing films, the house has seen her through different stages. The dining table sits next to a mirrored wall, because as per her Vastu guru, “whatever food you eat gets blessed by Annapurna Devi and gets doubled if you eat in front of a mirror”. Her vanity room is cloaked in white, with lots of storage options that house her designer bags and clothes. Moving on to the “gold collection” of her house, Khanvilkar unveils her sari collection, featuring exquisite Paithanis and Banarasi weaves. “I wore an original Paithani for the first time during my sister’s wedding,” she tells Pinkvilla, adding that “saris have been the most integral part of her life”. The fitness room has a yoga section, along with a television to keep her entertained while she works out. “I also practise Kathak here, and look at myself in the mirror while rehearsing my moves. The kitchen has ivory marble and baby blue panels to complement it. A glossy black stovetop and matching chimney stand out in contrast.

Recreate at home

Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited explained that the preference for neutral and white colours is increasing because of the openness, calmness, and flow of visual appearance they bring about, especially within the city environment where simplicity equals refinement. Design wise, the true potential lies in the ability to apply proper treatments to surfaces. “Modern surface solutions are made to last, requiring minimum maintenance and delivering maximum results. And a highly popular technique includes placing wall paneling or laminate panels on a regular wall in order to make it a unique wall, which opens many possibilities for designing the feature wall or the design area,” says Singhvi. According to him, it is also important to pay attention to textures and finishes in order to give the minimum décor extra dimensions. As the matter of fact, any subtle changes can have a big effect; matte, gloss or stone-like textures will easily add to the beauty of the space, says Singhvi, adding that combining beauty and practicality is equally important. Today’s materials are scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and quick to install, enabling designers to accomplish their tasks fast without much upkeep.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Ultimately, modern design thinking is increasingly driven by a balance of aesthetics, functionality, and mindful spatial planning. “Whether it is through material selection, surface treatments, or layout decisions, the focus is on creating spaces that feel harmonious, practical, and visually cohesive while supporting everyday living needs,” concludes Singhvi.