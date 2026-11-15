Amrita Arora shares mother’s secret hair oil recipe for long, luscious locks: ‘Malla and I have used from childhood’

Amrita Arora just spilt the secret to her and her sister Malaika’s long, luscious tresses, and we are taking notes. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actor shared her mother’s age-old hair oil recipe.

“My mother obviously learnt it from her mother. It’s an oil that my mother still makes and gives it to us. Every time there’s a new batch, she will send it to Malla and me. It’s basically, in equal proportions, cold-pressed coconut oil, castor oil, onion, black seed oil, methi seeds, one full onion, hibiscus flower mixed together and boiled, strained and cooled down before distributing in bottles.”