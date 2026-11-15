Amrita Arora shares mother’s secret hair oil recipe for long, luscious locks: ‘Malla and I have used from childhood’

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Amrita Arora just spilt the secret to her and her sister Malaika’s long, luscious tresses, and we are taking notes. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actor shared her mother’s age-old hair oil recipe.
“My mother obviously learnt it from her mother. It’s an oil that my mother still makes and gives it to us. Every time there’s a new batch, she will send it to Malla and me. It’s basically, in equal proportions, cold-pressed coconut oil, castor oil, onion, black seed oil, methi seeds, one full onion, hibiscus flower mixed together and boiled, strained and cooled down before distributing in bottles.”
“It’s excellent for delaying greying, hair growth, hair loss, and that’s something Malla and I have used from childhood,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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How effective is this blend?
Dr Pravin Banodkar, co-founder of SkinBB, practising dermatologist, and key member of the PRAC, said that when combined, traditional ingredients such as coconut, castor oil, onion oil, hibiscus, fenugreek, and kalonji may offer antioxidant benefits and help condition the scalp and hair. “However, their effectiveness can vary from person to person, and scientifically established benefits should be distinguished from traditional home remedies,” he told indianexpress.com.
Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, added that the oil blend is often promoted as a natural remedy for hair growth and scalp health. It can provide hydration, while coconut and castor oil improve hair shine, and onion oil has shown some potential in supporting hair growth. However, there is no evidence that this combination prevents hair loss or delays greying.
Dr Banodkar warned that these remedies should be used in appropriate concentrations and should not replace medically prescribed skin or hair treatments. “They can be considered supplementary care, provided the necessary precautions are followed,” he warned, while Dr Chause added that one should always perform a patch test and discontinue use if irritation occurs.
“Persistent hair fall requires a dermatologist’s evaluation to identify the underlying cause,” she concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.