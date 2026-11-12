Amrita Arora swears by this 2-ingredient desi scrub: ‘Did wonders for the skin’

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Amrita Arora’s desi beauty hack involves mixing besan with milk to create a homemade scrub. “Nowadays, of course, you can walk into a store and get any scrub. We used to hate it when we were growing up. But it did wonders for the skin,” she shared with Pinkvilla.
But does this two-ingredient scrub really work?
Dr Shraddha Kologi, Visiting Consultant – Dermatology and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, says besan (gram flour) mixed with milk is a traditional home remedy used for skincare.
“Besan may help remove excess oil, dirt and surface impurities from the skin, while its fine texture can provide mild physical exfoliation. Milk contains lactic acid, a naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), which may help loosen dead skin cells and improve skin texture,” she tells indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to her, the combination may temporarily make the skin feel smoother and softer. However, it is important to understand that this mixture is not a proven treatment for pigmentation, acne, tanning or other skin conditions.
“Its benefits can vary depending on a person’s skin type, sensitivity and the way it is used. Natural ingredients do not automatically mean that a product is suitable for everyone,” she warns.
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What to keep in mind
If someone wishes to try this remedy, Dr Kologi says that it is important to use a smooth paste rather than a coarse mixture.
- Apply it gently on clean, slightly damp skin using light circular movements for a few seconds and rinse with lukewarm water.
- Do not scrub aggressively or allow the mixture to become completely dry and difficult to remove.
- Start with a patch test on a small area of skin and wait 24 hours to check for any reaction.
- Avoid using it daily; occasional use, such as once a week, is a more cautious approach.
“People with dry, sensitive or acne-prone skin, eczema, rosacea, active pimples, cuts or sunburn should avoid physical scrubbing or consult a dermatologist first,” she shares.
Also, Dr Kologi reiterates that the most important precaution is to remember that excessive exfoliation can damage the skin’s natural protective barrier, causing redness, dryness, itching, irritation and sometimes dark spots.
“Avoid combining this scrub with other exfoliating products, retinol or strong acne treatments without professional advice, as this can increase sensitivity,” she shares, adding that people with a milk allergy should also avoid applying milk-based mixtures.
After washing off the scrub, Dr Kologi recommends applying a gentle moisturiser and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher during the day. “Also, do not expect this home remedy to remove stubborn pigmentation, acne scars or permanent tanning. If the skin develops burning, swelling, persistent redness or itching, discontinue its use,” she points out.
As a parting note, she says that a simple skincare routine with gentle cleansing, moisturising and sun protection remains more important than relying on homemade scrubs for healthy skin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.