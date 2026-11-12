Amrita Arora swears by this 2-ingredient desi scrub: ‘Did wonders for the skin’

Amrita Arora’s desi beauty hack involves mixing besan with milk to create a homemade scrub. “Nowadays, of course, you can walk into a store and get any scrub. We used to hate it when we were growing up. But it did wonders for the skin,” she shared with Pinkvilla.

But does this two-ingredient scrub really work?

Dr Shraddha Kologi, Visiting Consultant – Dermatology and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, says besan (gram flour) mixed with milk is a traditional home remedy used for skincare.

“Besan may help remove excess oil, dirt and surface impurities from the skin, while its fine texture can provide mild physical exfoliation. Milk contains lactic acid, a naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), which may help loosen dead skin cells and improve skin texture,” she tells indianexpress.com.