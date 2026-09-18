Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘retire’ remark shows how our mind fills in the gaps

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, recently wrote on his blog, “It’s late, time to retire,” simply meaning that it was late and he was heading to bed. However, the remark was interpreted by some as a reference to retirement from acting, prompting the actor to clarify that he had no plans to retire professionally. “No, I am not retiring from work. In English, retire also means going to bed… and you are not allowed there,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the same, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said it makes for an amusing misunderstanding, but psychologically, it illustrates something we do every day. “We receive a piece of information, our mind fills in what is missing, and within seconds we can begin reacting to our interpretation as though it were a fact,” she told indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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“When information is incomplete or ambiguous, the human mind naturally tries to create coherence. We use previous experiences, expectations and beliefs to understand what might be happening. The problem is that our emotional history can enter that interpretation without announcing itself. Someone who has experienced repeated rejection may interpret silence as abandonment. Someone who has been betrayed may become particularly alert to secrecy. Someone who grew up around criticism may hear judgement in an otherwise neutral remark. This is why two people can hear the same sentence and walk away with completely different meanings,” reflected Delnna.

We don’t experience every present moment as a blank page. “Sometimes we read it through chapters that were written long ago. That does not mean our instincts are always wrong. It means an emotional reaction deserves investigation before it becomes a conclusion.”

Amitabh Bachchan is not retiring (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr blog) Amitabh Bachchan is not retiring (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr blog)

Emotion makes us faster, not necessarily more accurate

This same mechanism helps explain why dramatic headlines and social media posts spread so rapidly. “Fear, outrage, shock and excitement create an urge to respond immediately. We click, forward, comment or form an opinion before seeking the full context,” Delnna expressed.

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The same thing happens during arguments. “The more emotionally activated we become, the harder it can be to remain curious. We stop gathering information and begin defending the conclusion we have already reached. That is why the pause between stimulus and response is not weakness or indecision. It is emotional regulation. Sometimes a few seconds of curiosity can save hours of conflict,” shared Delnna.

Amitabh Bachchan’s retirement misunderstanding may have required nothing more than clarification of a phrase. Yet it exposes something deeply human. Between almost every event and our emotional response sits an interpretation, and we rarely notice it happening. “Learning to notice that space can change how we consume information, communicate with our partners, respond to our children, manage workplace anxiety and understand ourselves.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.