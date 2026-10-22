Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional recalling mother’s insistence on cleanliness: ‘Matti mein khel ke…’

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Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 when Madhuri Dixit Nene asked him about his mother. She says, “Pitaji ke baare mein toh bahut kuch suna hai aapse. Lekin hum jaanna chahenge ki aapki mata ji kaisi thi? Kya woh strict thi ya disciplinarian thi ya kaise thi woh (We have heard a lot from you about your father. But we would like to know what your mother was like. Was she strict or a disciplinarian, or what was she like?)”
Amitabh Bachchan became a bit emotional at this question and replied, “Dekhiye, har maa jo hoti hai woh thodi bahut usmein discipline, ek jaagrit rehti hai bacchon ke prati… ‘Yeh karo, aisa mat karo, yeh theek karo, woh theek karo’. Toh jitni maayein karti hain utna unki ore se hota tha. Gandagi unko pasand nahi thi, ye yaha kyun hai, matti mein khel ke aay ho… toh voh saaf karne bolti thi… (Look, every mother has a certain degree of discipline and remains alert when it comes to her children. ‘Do this, don’t do that, do this properly, do that properly.’ She did as much as any mother would. She didn’t like mess. She would ask, ‘Why is this here? Have you been playing in the mud?’ and tell us to clean ourselves up.)”
We asked an expert how these habits shape an individual
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Rajiv Chhabra, Chief Paediatrician, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “Sometimes the habits a child learns at home are the start of their adult personality. Teaching them to clean up, tidy away and take responsibility for their environment may seem like a small lesson, but it can have a lasting effect on a child’s behaviour, discipline and outlook on life.”
How these habits help in the long run
Dr Chhabra mentions the impact cleanliness and discipline have on a child’s upbringing.
It develops discipline and responsibility
By teaching children to care for their environment, they learn that their actions have consequences. They start to learn the value of finishing things, keeping their things straight, and taking responsibility for their mistakes. These habits can help them manage day-to-day responsibilities, meet deadlines, and live a more organised life as they grow up.
Promotes independence
The more kids learn to clean up their own mess, the less they will rely on others to do the daily chores. Cleaning their study table, keeping their room tidy and helping in household chores go a long way in developing their self-reliance. This independence is useful when they leave home, go to college, and start working.
Promotes respect for others
It’s not just about the person’s comfort; it’s about respecting shared spaces. Children learn that their behaviours affect other people in their families, classrooms, and workplaces. This can help them become thoughtful adults who respect others’ time and effort.
Boosts focus and organisation
It also helps them focus on important tasks and reduce distractions. A clean and organised environment is easier to find things. Developing organisational habits early can help children manage studies, work commitments and personal responsibilities more easily later in life.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.