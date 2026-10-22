Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional recalling mother’s insistence on cleanliness: ‘Matti mein khel ke…’

Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 when Madhuri Dixit Nene asked him about his mother. She says, “Pitaji ke baare mein toh bahut kuch suna hai aapse. Lekin hum jaanna chahenge ki aapki mata ji kaisi thi? Kya woh strict thi ya disciplinarian thi ya kaise thi woh (We have heard a lot from you about your father. But we would like to know what your mother was like. Was she strict or a disciplinarian, or what was she like?)”

Amitabh Bachchan became a bit emotional at this question and replied, “Dekhiye, har maa jo hoti hai woh thodi bahut usmein discipline, ek jaagrit rehti hai bacchon ke prati… ‘Yeh karo, aisa mat karo, yeh theek karo, woh theek karo’. Toh jitni maayein karti hain utna unki ore se hota tha. Gandagi unko pasand nahi thi, ye yaha kyun hai, matti mein khel ke aay ho… toh voh saaf karne bolti thi… (Look, every mother has a certain degree of discipline and remains alert when it comes to her children. ‘Do this, don’t do that, do this properly, do that properly.’ She did as much as any mother would. She didn’t like mess. She would ask, ‘Why is this here? Have you been playing in the mud?’ and tell us to clean ourselves up.)”