‘It seems disturbing’: At 83, Amitabh Bachchan reveals psychological toll of a ‘lazy’ day without routine; expert on why people feel anxious in such situations

At 83, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to embody an unwavering commitment to work, a quality that has defined his six-decade-long career across languages, genres and generations. Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most prolific and respected actors, he has often spoken about discipline, routine and the importance of staying engaged. In a recent blog post, he once again reflected on how deeply work is tied to his sense of balance and well-being.

Sharing his thoughts, Amitabh wrote, “A day that spelt ‘lazy’ .. no reason whatsoever .. just it seems disturbing to not be working each day .. and when you do not work each day according to a schedule .. the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded .. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison.” His words hint at how strongly routine and structure can shape one’s daily experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He further added, “You wonder why the day is not behaving the way you normally wish it to be. So if there is some understanding of this element within us, then ‘may there be peace and calm around us’, but for some, it never happens, and that is an added anxiety. Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomenon is unnecessary (sic).”

Why do many people feel unsettled or anxious on days when they don’t follow a routine?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “Many people underestimate how much the mind depends on structure for stability. Routine acts as an external regulator for the brain.”

When structure is removed, she notes that the mind has to organise itself internally, which does not always come easily. From a psychological perspective, routine reduces cognitive load. It gives predictability. Without it, the brain moves toward uncertainty that in turn activates the stress response. This can show up as restlessness, irritability, sensitivity or just a vague sense of anxiety.

“I notice that people who strongly associate identity with productivity feel this even more. When work pauses, the mind begins to question purpose. As seen in cases like Amitabh Bachchan, even a day without work can feel unsettling because engagement has become a psychological anchor,” says the expert.

Healthy ways to cope with unstructured or ‘lazy’ days

Dr Mandhyan reveals, “I usually begin by helping people reframe rest. Many individuals see unstructured time as unproductive, which creates guilt. In psychology, this reflects a strong performance identity.”

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She adds that it helps to introduce a gentle structure even on free days. Not rigid schedules, but small anchors. A walk, a conversation, or a creative activity can give direction without pressure.

“I encourage people to stay connected with their bodies. Movement, breathing, short breaks away from screens or simply stepping outside, regulates the nervous system. Without this, rest can turn into mental overactivity. I also remind people that rest is not the absence of value. It is part of emotional recovery. We need to understand that when the mind learns that slowing down is safe, unstructured time stops feeling like emptiness and begins to feel like restoration,” concludes Dr Mandhyan.