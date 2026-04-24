‘It is impossible to even begin imagining’: Why 83-year-old Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘work’ mantra is a masterclass in ageing well

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to reflect deeply on ageing, purpose, and the role of work in everyday life. Known for his discipline and consistency, the veteran actor recently took to his blog ‘Bachchan Bol’ to share how he views work not just as a professional commitment, but as something far more fundamental to existence.

Drawing from personal observations, he wrote, “I was able to observe from a dear working colleague, that the early morning hours are the best time for creative thinking. Great. Works for creative individuals! What of those non-creative ones like me, moi, मैं, मला, mich ( errmm a bit of the French, Marathi, German ) (sic)?”

He went on to state how work, in any form, holds value across stages of life. “Work be the essence of life. Have work will travel… not to some adventurous destination… travel forward in life… so work… work to get a living – work on your body – whatever, but work…Work on the body is prime at this age, so I was thinking what an incredible manufacturer it was, of the making of the human body. It is impossible to even begin imagining. I thought of a few on this, but shall put them up another day (sic).” His words hint at a broader idea that staying physically and mentally engaged may be key to ageing well, without explicitly spelling out the science behind it.

So, as people age, how important is it to stay engaged in some form of work?

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “At any age, whether in adulthood or later, it is helpful to stay engaged in some form of activity. Not in the sense of being a workaholic or constantly busy without balance, but being meaningfully engaged. It gives structure to the day and a sense of purpose. When people are involved in something, whether physical, mental, or creative, it helps them feel more grounded and connected. That, in itself, supports overall well-being.”

‘Work on your body is prime at this age’

“It really depends on the health and capacity of the individual,” stresses Baruah, adding that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Regular movement, gentle exercise, and practices like meditation or mindfulness can be helpful.

But at that age, it is important to be mindful of one’s physical condition. It is always best to check with a healthcare provider to understand what kind of activity is safe and suitable. The focus should be on consistency and safety rather than intensity.

Strategies to help individuals maintain a sense of purpose and avoid the detrimental feelings associated with inactivity

“This is very common,” notes the expert. She reveals that if someone has been used to working and enjoying that routine, stopping suddenly after retirement can feel difficult. There is a sense of empty time, space, or even a void. Some people may also notice changes in memory or mental engagement because there is less structure.

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“At that stage, it becomes important to find something purposeful. It does not have to be big. Even small activities that bring joy, like consulting, helping others, teaching, or engaging in hobbies, can help. Idleness can feel heavy, so staying engaged in simple, meaningful ways can make a difference,” concludes Baruah.