Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Status and Photos to Share on Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Status and Photos: Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, one of India’s most influential leaders and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born in 1891, Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting social discrimination, especially against the Dalit community, and worked tirelessly to promote equality, education, and human rights.

The history of this day is rooted in his lifelong struggle for justice and his role in shaping modern India through constitutional values. Over time, Ambedkar Jayanti has become not just a remembrance of his legacy but also a celebration of his vision for a fair and inclusive society.