Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Status and Photos to Share on Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary

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Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Status and Photos: Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, one of India’s most influential leaders and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
Born in 1891, Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting social discrimination, especially against the Dalit community, and worked tirelessly to promote equality, education, and human rights.
The history of this day is rooted in his lifelong struggle for justice and his role in shaping modern India through constitutional values. Over time, Ambedkar Jayanti has become not just a remembrance of his legacy but also a celebration of his vision for a fair and inclusive society.
Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and quotes to help you share Dr. Ambedkar’s remembrance and legacy.
Wishing you a thoughtful Ambedkar Jayanti 2026. May we continue to walk the path of equality, justice, and knowledge shown by B. R. Ambedkar.
Let us honour the legacy of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by promoting unity, dignity, and equal rights for all. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!
May this day inspire us to stand for truth, fight discrimination, and value education. Warm wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026.
On this special occasion, let’s remember the vision of a just and inclusive society. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!
Wishing you a day filled with pride and inspiration as we celebrate the life and contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
May Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings guide us toward a future of equality and compassion. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026!
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”
“Life should be great rather than long.”
“Be educated, be organised, and be agitated.”
“We are Indians, firstly and lastly.”
“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”
Wishing you a meaningful Ambedkar Jayanti. May the teachings of B. R. Ambedkar inspire us to build a society based on equality and justice.
Let us honour Babasaheb by spreading awareness, education, and unity. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!
May this day remind us of the power of knowledge and the importance of standing against injustice.
Warm wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti! Let’s celebrate the legacy of a leader who changed the course of history.
May Dr. Ambedkar’s vision guide us toward a future filled with dignity, respect, and equal opportunities for all.
On this special day, let’s pledge to uphold the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Educate. Agitate. Organise. – The path forward.
Equality is the true celebration today.
Honouring the legacy of B. R. Ambedkar.
Justice, liberty, equality, always.
A day to remember the voice of change.
Knowledge is power, celebrate it today.
Stand for what is right. That’s the real tribute.
Babasaheb’s vision, our mission.