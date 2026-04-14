Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes: Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary Images, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings Cards

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings Cards: Ambedkar Jayanti is more than a commemorative day; it is a powerful reminder of the ideas that reshaped modern India.

Celebrated on April 14, it honours the birth of B. R. Ambedkar, whose relentless pursuit of equality, education, and social justice challenged deep-rooted discrimination and gave voice to millions.

The day inspires reflection not just on his achievements, but on the responsibility to carry forward his vision of a society built on dignity, constitutional values, and equal opportunity for all.

Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and quotes to help you honour and share Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy with others.