Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra’s last message about family: Why it matters

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Hema Malini recently expressed how the family has still been reeling from the shock of actor Dharmendra‘s death and, during the conversation, shared his last message. “Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Hamesha saath me raho. No matter how busy in work, you should always give importance to the family,” Hema, 77, told the Hindi Rush podcast.
On step-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, she added, “Sunny is always nice. Bobby is always good. We are all together.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected how as we grow older, we often realise that the relationships we nurture become far more valuable than the achievements we accumulate.
“As a psychotherapist, I often see people who have worked tirelessly to build successful careers, only to discover that somewhere along the journey, emotional closeness within the family quietly faded. This rarely happens because people stop loving one another. It happens because responsibilities gradually replace conversations, deadlines replace dinners together, and constant busyness begins to feel like a normal way of life,” expressed Delnna.
One of the biggest misconceptions about family relationships is that love automatically survives without attention. “In reality, every meaningful relationship requires intentional investment. Just as our physical health needs regular care, emotional bonds also need consistent nurturing. Families do not drift apart because of one major incident. More often, they drift apart through hundreds of small moments of emotional absence,” said Delnna.
Modern life has created a strange paradox. “We are more connected than ever through technology, yet many families spend very little time being emotionally present with one another. Sitting in the same room while everyone is looking at separate screens is not the same as spending quality time together. Emotional connection grows through shared conversations, laughter, listening, traditions and simply being available when someone needs us,” said Delnna.
Research in psychology consistently shows that strong family relationships are associated with better mental health, lower stress levels, greater resilience and even improved physical well-being. Children who experience emotional connection with their families tend to develop greater confidence and emotional security. Adults who feel supported by family often cope better with life’s inevitable challenges because they know they do not have to face them alone.
That does not mean work is unimportant. “Meaningful work gives us purpose, financial stability and personal fulfilment. The challenge is not choosing between career and family. The challenge is ensuring that success in one area does not come at the complete expense of the other. Healthy boundaries allow both to coexist,” stressed Delnna.
Small, consistent actions often matter more than grand gestures.
*Protect family time in your calendar with the same commitment you give to business meetings.
*Keep at least one meal each day free from phones and digital distractions.
*Regularly ask your loved ones how they are feeling instead of only discussing responsibilities and logistics.
*Celebrate small achievements together, not just major milestones.
*Resolve conflicts before resentment quietly becomes distance.
*Tell the people you love that you appreciate them while you still have the opportunity.
Dharmendra’s message also reminds us of an important psychological truth. “Human beings are wired for connection. Our deepest sense of security rarely comes from possessions or professional titles. It comes from knowing some people celebrate our joys, support us through struggles, and stand beside us even when life becomes difficult,” reflected Delnna.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.