Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra’s last message about family: Why it matters

Hema Malini recently expressed how the family has still been reeling from the shock of actor Dharmendra‘s death and, during the conversation, shared his last message. “Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Hamesha saath me raho. No matter how busy in work, you should always give importance to the family,” Hema, 77, told the Hindi Rush podcast.

On step-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, she added, “Sunny is always nice. Bobby is always good. We are all together.”

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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected how as we grow older, we often realise that the relationships we nurture become far more valuable than the achievements we accumulate.