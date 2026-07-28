As people wrap wallets and cards in aluminium foil, expert shares habits to protect your money better

Videos of people wrapping their wallets and cards in aluminium foil have been gaining traction on social media, with many claiming the simple household item can help protect against wireless theft. At first glance, the hack may seem like another internet fad, but it is based on a genuine scientific principle. Aluminium is a conductive metal that can weaken or block certain radio-frequency signals, and when a wallet is fully wrapped, it can function like a Faraday cage, making it harder for RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) readers to communicate with chips in contactless cards and certain identity documents.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The trend has also drawn attention to how much personal information people now carry every day. Modern wallets often hold contactless debit and credit cards, office access badges, transit passes, passport cards and some government-issued identity documents that use RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) or NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. These technologies allow information to be read wirelessly without swiping or inserting a card, making payments and identification quicker and more convenient. At the same time, they have prompted questions about whether unauthorised wireless scanning is a realistic concern, especially in crowded public spaces.

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While aluminium foil may reduce signal transmission if it completely covers the wallet without gaps or tears, experts note that it is not a foolproof or long-term solution. Most contactless payment cards already incorporate multiple security features and work only over very short distances, while RFID-blocking wallets and sleeves are generally considered more durable and practical for everyday use. The trend is perhaps less about encouraging fear and more about helping people understand which items in their wallets communicate wirelessly and what sensible precautions, if any, are worth taking.

Does aluminium foil really block wireless card scanning?

Shivaprakash Devaraju, IPS, tells indianexpress.com, “Aluminium foil can act as a basic shield against radio frequency signals by creating a barrier that interferes with electromagnetic waves. If wrapped properly, it may reduce or even block certain RFID or NFC communications. However, this is neither a practical nor a reliable long-term solution. More importantly, the actual risk of criminals stealing card data through random wireless scanning is often overstated on social media.”

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He adds that modern contactless payment systems are designed with multiple security layers, including encryption, transaction limits, tokenisation, and fraud monitoring. “From a policing perspective, criminals are far more likely to rely on phishing, fake payment links, or social engineering than sophisticated RFID skimming. People should focus on realistic threats rather than viral hacks that create unnecessary fear.”

Which RFID-enabled items are actually at risk?

Not all RFID-enabled items carry the same level of risk. Devaraju notes that contactless payment cards use secure protocols that significantly limit the usefulness of any intercepted information. “Office access cards and some older RFID badges may be relatively easier to clone if they rely on outdated technology, but exploiting them still requires proximity and technical expertise. Transit cards generally contain limited information and present a low-value target.”

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Devaraju states that identity documents with embedded chips are protected through multiple authentication mechanisms and are not easily compromised by someone simply standing nearby. “For the average citizen, the likelihood of becoming a victim of wireless skimming is relatively low. Greater caution should instead be directed towards protecting PINs, avoiding phishing attempts, securing mobile devices, and reporting lost or stolen cards promptly.”

Practical ways to protect yourself from wireless theft

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What is the most effective way to protect yourself from contactless card fraud and wireless theft? Story continues below this ad A. Rely only on an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve. B. Enable banking alerts, review your statements regularly, lock lost cards immediately and stay alert to scams. C. Carry only one contactless card at a time. D. Turn off your phone’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth whenever you leave home. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Devaraju explains that RFID-blocking wallets and card sleeves can provide an extra layer of protection, but experts consider them optional. The strongest defence against financial fraud is good digital hygiene: enable real-time transaction alerts, review your bank statements regularly, lock or cancel lost cards immediately, keep banking apps updated and never share sensitive financial information through unsolicited calls, messages or emails. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.