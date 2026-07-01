Alia Bhatt on self-belief and success: ‘I’m allowed to dream and believe in myself’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently reflected on her journey into cinema, sharing that her desire to become an actor began long before she understood the realities of the film industry. Speaking at the News18 India Amrit Ratna Samman 2026, she recalled spending her childhood imagining herself on screen and acting in front of a mirror. “Sach kahun to main to bachpan se hee acting kar rahi hoon apne mirror ke saamne… Mere paas sirf mere dimaag mein ek sapna tha ki mujhe ek din woh jo TV dikh raha hai na, uske andar hona hai (If I’m being honest, I have been acting in front of the mirror since I was a child. I always dreamt of appearing on TV one day),” she said. Recalling her fascination with films, she added that she would watch songs featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and wonder how the magic of cinema was created. “Since then, I have believed that I was meant to be in front of the camera,” the actor said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

During the conversation, Alia also acknowledged the advantages she had growing up as the daughter of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. At the same time, she spoke about the emotional challenges that can affect anyone, regardless of their background or opportunities. “I’ve had a very different journey, and I do acknowledge that when you come from a place of privilege, it’s easy to say that. But I say this even coming from a place of privilege — sometimes you still have those bad days, you still have those low days. And on those days, the only thing you can tell yourself is that I’m allowed to dream, and I’m allowed to believe in myself.”

Her remarks touch on themes that resonate far beyond the entertainment industry: childhood aspirations, self-belief, motivation, privilege, resilience, and the emotional ups and downs that people experience while pursuing their goals.

How childhood dreams shape career paths

Gurleen Baruah, Existential Coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “While we cannot say this with certainty for every individual, some people do demonstrate certain signals quite early on. There may be a natural attraction towards a subject, an innate interest in something, or an activity where time seems to pass effortlessly. With a supportive environment, guidance, repeated exposure, and opportunities to explore that interest, it can sometimes evolve into a career calling.”

She adds that obstacles and setbacks are part of any meaningful pursuit. What often helps people persevere is a deep emotional connection to the craft itself. When someone genuinely enjoys what they do, they are often more willing to tolerate uncertainty, rejection, and failure because the work itself remains meaningful.

The role of privilege, opportunity, and hard work in success

Privilege, family support, and access to opportunities can be very supportive. They can provide confidence, momentum, exposure, and sometimes a head start. Baruah notes, “But privilege alone is rarely enough for long-term success. It may open doors or create initial opportunities, but sustaining success usually requires hard work, consistency, perseverance, and the ability to keep improving. We have also seen examples where people with connections or privilege struggle to sustain themselves over time.”

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Talent itself is sometimes overrated. “More often, it is consistency, repeated effort, adaptability, and a growth mindset that make the difference in the long run. Acknowledging one’s advantages and valuing hard work can coexist,” shares Baruah.

Maintaining self-belief during difficult phases

Baruah mentions that every human being, regardless of how successful or confident they appear, experiences moments of self doubt, uncertainty, and difficulty. “That is part of being human. During such phases, while coping is personal to each individual, some basics can help: sitting with discomfort rather than immediately escaping it, witnessing emotions in a safe space, breathing, mindfulness, and self reflection,” she says.

“A growth mindset can also be useful, shifting from “I am not good enough” to “I can improve.” Similarly, dealing with impostor feelings becomes easier when the focus is on improving oneself rather than constantly proving oneself. Motivation often comes and goes, but showing up consistently despite fluctuations is what helps people stay connected to long-term goals,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.