‘A worried parent is not a good parent’: Sadhguru’s advice to Alia Bhatt sparks a vital conversation on parental anxiety; an expert on navigating it

Parenting today often comes with a constant undercurrent of self-doubt. Many parents find themselves questioning whether they are doing enough, making the right decisions, or unintentionally getting things wrong. This idea recently came up during a conversation between Alia Bhatt and Sadhguru at a session in Chennai.

While the full discussion has yet to be released, clips circulating online show a candid moment in which Alia asked, “Your one piece of advice to a parent who is worried about if they are a good parent (sic).” In response, Sadhguru said, “A worried parent is not a good parent,” a remark that drew laughter from the audience. Acknowledging the reality many parents face, Alia replied with a smile, “I don’t think you can take the worry out of it. I mean, you would admit.”

The exchange captures a tension that many parents experience: the gap between knowing that excessive worry may not help, and still feeling unable to switch it off. We spoke with an expert who answered deeper questions about what healthy concern looks like, and when it crosses into anxiety that can affect both the parent and the child.

Is parental worry always a sign of care, or can it sometimes interfere with effective parenting?

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “It really depends on the self-awareness of the caregiver. Parental worry is inevitable; everyone worries, some more than others. Worry itself is not the problem, even over-worrying is not really the core issue. The key is what you do with that worry.”

Truly excited to see Sadhguru ji and alia Bhat’s full conversation pic.twitter.com/mCJF3pm0r9 — SgInclusive (@SgInclusivess) March 27, 2026

If you are self-aware, Baruah states that you can notice it, label it, sit with it, and not let it turn into behaviour that becomes controlling or limiting for the child. When that awareness is missing, that’s when it can start interfering with the child’s emotional development.

Drawing the line between being attentive and being overly anxious

This again comes back to self-awareness and emotional regulation. Drawing the line is not a one-time decision; it’s ongoing. It means being able to notice your anxiety, sit with it, and not act on it immediately.

“In my work, I often talk about dialectical thinking, that is, holding two opposite truths together. You can care deeply and still not act on every anxious thought. It also involves separating facts from feelings. This is where more prefrontal, deliberate decision-making comes in, rather than reacting instantly. With practice, this becomes easier,” states Baruah.

Realistic ways to manage that anxiety so it does not negatively impact the parent-child relationship

If worry cannot be taken away, Baruah mentions, the focus shifts to managing it better. That starts with knowing yourself, or at least trying to understand your own patterns. Then, separating facts from feelings, thoughts from actions, and questioning assumptions.

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“Not every thought needs to turn into behaviour. It also helps to have support, whether that is other parents or a sense of community. Self-compassion also plays a critical role here. When parents are less harsh and critical of themselves, they are less likely to let anxiety spill over into the relationship,” concludes Baruah.