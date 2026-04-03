‘I’m saying no more than…’: Alia Bhatt reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor took a month off work before Raha was born, talks about how motherhood slowed her pace

Motherhood often reshapes how people define success, safety, and ambition, especially in the months after a child’s arrival. In a recent interview with Esquire, Alia Bhatt spoke candidly about how becoming a parent altered not just her daily routines, but her internal compass. Reflecting on what “home” now means to her, she said, “Home is where you feel safest.”

Expanding on that feeling, she added, “As we come into the world, our strongest instinct becomes survival, and around family, that instinct softens. You just feel like everything is okay. Time passes smoothly. You feel protected.” For her, safety has become foundational: “The most important thing in life is to be safe. And there’s no safer place for me than being around them.”

She also spoke about how parenthood revealed new emotional dimensions within her partnership. While she always believed her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, would be a present and involved parent — “He’s sensible that way,” she said — what stood out was a gentler side that became more visible after their child, Raha, was born. “He’s far more sensitive than he lets on. He’s shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he’s incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself.”

The early days of parenting were also marked by physical strain and the need for support. Alia shared that her husband took a month off work before Raha arrived, staying back because she wasn’t keeping well and needed support. When he returned to work, his priorities shifted sharply. “He would go for a shoot and literally run home,” she recalled. “He’d run straight into the room to see her.” Even now, she said, “the moment Raha wakes up, he’s on his feet,” adding, “His love is very obvious. He can’t help himself.”

The most relatable shift she described was in her relationship with ambition. Motherhood didn’t take away her drive, but it changed its shape. “I’m still very driven. I’m still very ambitious. But my ambition has become more centred. I’m saying no more than I’m saying yes. There’s only this much bandwidth that I have at this time… Otherwise I won’t be able to be as present.”

Acknowledging privilege, she added, “I’m speaking from a position where I can afford to make these choices right now. But I also have to be in a sane, sound mind, because I’m responsible for another life.”

So how does becoming a parent commonly change a person’s sense of ambition and decision-making?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I frequently notice that a new role is being embraced the moment a child arrives. Life shifts from holding a few identities to carrying many at once. Partner, professional, caregiver, and now parent. Time and energy begin to get divided across these roles, and a new priority is added to everything that already exists.”

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Alia Bhatt opened up about life after motherhood (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Alia Bhatt opened up about life after motherhood (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

She continues, “From a brain perspective, the system becomes more protective. Attention narrows toward safety, planning, and responsibility. What psychology calls attentional bandwidth becomes more limited because emotional and cognitive resources are now shared. Saying no becomes a form of self-regulation, not withdrawal. I find that ambition does not disappear. It reorganises.”

Why the feeling of safety around family become so central after childbirth

After childbirth, Dr Mandhyan notes, the nervous system generally becomes more sensitive to support and threat. I tend to see this as a phase of emotional recalibration. Hormones like oxytocin heighten bonding and make the brain more tuned to cues of safety and familiarity.

The expert mentions, “I frequently notice that when family members show up in practical and emotional ways, the transition feels less isolating.” It becomes a collective process of integration rather than an individual burden. Safety then comes not only from home as a place, but from people who actively help hold this new phase of life.