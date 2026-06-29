Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is ‘meant for the stage’; how to spot talent early

During the promotions for her upcoming film Alpha, actor Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse into her life as a mother and spoke about the personality traits she already sees in her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Speaking at the event, Alia said, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai. She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Vo filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast.” At the same time, she emphasised that her daughter is still exploring different interests. “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Similar observations were recently shared by Pooja Bhatt, who spoke about her niece during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani. “I think she is born to be one. Unless she becomes a NASA scientist… I don’t know. If you look at that child, she is riveting and look at the genes. There’s a spark. When she walks into a room, everybody pales in comparison. Your eye only wants to rest on her,” she said. Such comments often spark broader conversations about whether traits like confidence, leadership, creativity, stage presence, and charisma can be identified early in childhood, and how much of a child’s future interests and abilities can realistically be predicted.

Experts often note that childhood is a period of rapid development, experimentation, and change, with interests and talents evolving over time. As parents observe emerging personality traits and preferences, questions arise about how best to nurture a child’s strengths without placing expectations on them too early.

Can personality traits and talents be identified in early childhood?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “We can notice early tendencies, but we have to be careful not to turn them into predictions. A child may enjoy being on stage, naturally take initiative or be highly expressive, but these are emerging qualities, not fixed identities.”

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He continues, “I often see adults become attached to a child’s potential much earlier than the child has had a chance to discover themselves.” Statements like ‘she’s meant for the stage’ usually come from affection, Raj says, but children benefit from possibility, not prediction. Confidence, leadership and creativity are all shaped over time by experiences, relationships and opportunities. A child should be allowed to grow into who they are, rather than feel they have to live up to who adults think they are.

Encouraging interests without creating pressure

Parents should focus on creating opportunities, not expectations. There is a difference between supporting an interest and building a child’s identity around it.

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Raj mentions, “In many Indian families, hobbies unintentionally become achievement projects. A dance class that began as something enjoyable can slowly become about competitions, certificates and constant praise. Children then start believing that being good at something is more important than enjoying it.”

Simple changes in language can make a big difference. Instead of saying, ‘You’re our little performer,’ say, ‘You seem to really enjoy this.’ Also, Raj mentions, permit children to change their minds. A child losing interest in one activity and moving towards another is not a lack of commitment; it is a normal part of development.

Genetics, environment, and future potential

We have moved away from thinking about this as genetics versus environment because the two constantly interact with each other. Some children may naturally be more expressive, energetic or cautious, but those tendencies are shaped by family, opportunities, social experiences and culture.

“Early childhood behaviour can offer clues about preferences, but it is a poor predictor of future careers. The bigger question is not what a child will become, but what kind of environment they are growing up in. Children do best when they are given room to explore, make mistakes and discover themselves without carrying the weight of adult expectations,” concludes Raj.

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Alia Bhatt has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.