‘I wish for her to be an athlete’: Alia Bhatt explains why she wants a non-Bollywood future for daughter Raha; expert weighs in

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Actor Alia Bhatt is already thinking about the kind of future she envisions for her three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor, and it may not follow the expected path of films. In a recent interview with Femina, Alia shared that she would prefer her daughter to explore sports, hinting at how her own experiences, values, and observations are shaping her hopes as a parent.
Opening up about the influences that have shaped her, Alia reflected on the strong women in her life, saying, “I think, starting with my family… My mother — the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising my sister and me, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television. Then my sister, the way she’s been so outspoken about her journey with mental health and depression. And then, even the people that I deal with on my team, which is made up of a bunch of wonderful women. They all add so many different layers of support, opinion, perspective, and just energy to my life (sic).”
She also spoke about her personal inclination towards teamwork and how that extends to her aspirations for her daughter: “I love when everything feels like a team effort. I think, if I were an athlete, I would definitely play a team sport! It’s something I think about sometimes. Even for my daughter. I wish for her to actually be an athlete… She’s so competitive, and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet. I find there is true pleasure in team effort,” she added.
Beyond career preferences, Alia touched upon how motherhood has influenced her outlook on work, noting that ambition and parenting are not at odds. Instead, she suggested that becoming a parent can shift priorities, bringing a sharper focus on quality over quantity — both professionally and personally.
Gurleen Baruah, Existential Psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “This is easier said than done because every person has a worldview, and whether we want it or not, that naturally impacts our relationships, including parenting. The key here is awareness, and not force. Let the child choose what they like. Observe their interests, their actions, what naturally excites them, and gently encourage that.”
At the same time, she asserts that a balanced eye is needed, where parents guide without overdirecting. “It is about creating space for the child’s individuality to emerge rather than shaping them into our own idea of who they should be.”
“Team-based activities early on can help tremendously, especially sports,” confirms Baruah, adding that sports teach you both winning and failure. When you lose a match, you still shake hands with your opponent. Failure is visible on the field, and that teaches sportsmanship, resilience, and humility. It also teaches children that failure is okay, it is part of learning, growing, and trying again. These are lessons that go far beyond the game itself and shape how a child handles life.