‘I wish for her to be an athlete’: Alia Bhatt explains why she wants a non-Bollywood future for daughter Raha; expert weighs in

Actor Alia Bhatt is already thinking about the kind of future she envisions for her three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor, and it may not follow the expected path of films. In a recent interview with Femina, Alia shared that she would prefer her daughter to explore sports, hinting at how her own experiences, values, and observations are shaping her hopes as a parent.

Opening up about the influences that have shaped her, Alia reflected on the strong women in her life, saying, “I think, starting with my family… My mother — the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising my sister and me, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television. Then my sister, the way she’s been so outspoken about her journey with mental health and depression. And then, even the people that I deal with on my team, which is made up of a bunch of wonderful women. They all add so many different layers of support, opinion, perspective, and just energy to my life (sic).”