What Alia Bhatt’s reflection on losing her ‘old self’ after Raha’s birth reveals about identity shift new mothers experience: ‘Who am I’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her identity since her daughter Raha was born. Though she spoke from personal experience, the emotions she touched upon mirror what countless mothers feel. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia said, “Now I’m here, and my heart is at home because my daughter is at home. It just feels as though I’m never alone, like the thought and the presence of her is always with me.”

She also admitted she isn’t entirely sure yet how motherhood influences her career: “I guess, I’m not even sure how it influences it, to be very honest. I think there is definitely way more empathy. I think your heart is just wide open. There is something that, a sensitivity which you can’t put your finger on.”

What stood out most was her honesty about feeling like a different person altogether. She explained, “I just don’t think I’m the same person. So, the byproduct of me not being the same human being that I was, I think, pre being a mom, naturally, a lot will change with me being like, ‘Okay, now I’m a mother.’ And now I think in this way. I just naturally think differently. And I don’t think I’m the same person.”

She added, “It was just like, I, there was a person that was just gone. I was like, ‘Who am I? Who’s this new person? Okay. Let’s get to know her a little bit.’”

One of the most significant changes she noticed was how her focus shifted away from herself: “By those means, you’re not thinking about yourself as often. I think that’s the biggest thing that’s changed. Your world, from being inward, just becomes outward, outward to that one person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Why do so many new mothers experience this identity shift

Dr Anitha B, clinical psychologist, Cadabams Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “It is common for new mothers to feel that the older version of themselves has faded because the roles, responsibilities, and emotional priorities of life change almost overnight. Hormonal shifts after childbirth also intensify self-reflection and heighten emotional awareness, which can make this transition feel even more dramatic.”

The healthiest way to navigate this shift, she says, is to acknowledge that identity after motherhood is meant to evolve rather than return to what it was. New mothers benefit from naming their feelings, asking for support, and allowing themselves to grieve the loss of their earlier routines as they slowly build new ones.

Heightened emotional responsiveness in new mothers

Dr Anitha notes that heightened emotional responsiveness is well documented in early motherhood. “Biologically, oxytocin and other postpartum neurochemical changes make mothers more attuned to emotional cues and more alert to potential threats, which strengthens bonding and caregiving. Psychologically, the immense responsibility of caring for a newborn keeps the brain in a state of heightened vigilance, making mothers feel more sensitive, empathetic, and reactive to what happens around them.”

Story continues below this ad

Balancing this sensitivity requires intentional emotional boundaries. Dr Anitha recommends that new mothers should practice grounding techniques, limit exposure to distressing content, and build routines that include personal downtime. “Supportive conversations with partners, family, or a therapist can help them process these emotions so their heightened sensitivity remains a strength rather than an emotional burden.”