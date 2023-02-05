Watch: Alia Bhatt impresses with her cardio moves as she grooves to Ranbir Kapoor’s new song

New mom Alia Bhatt is going strong with her fitness journey. The 29-year-old who embraced motherhood in November 2022 has been going all out with her fitness routine. From yoga to a mix of cardio, strength training, and Pilates, the Gangubai actor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure she is the fittest version of herself.

As such, the actor was recently spotted grooving to husband Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘s song Tere Pyaar Mein while peddling on the exercise bike.

She captioned the post, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege 😅 (For now, just drenched in sweat with cardio) @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada 🔁♥️ @ipritamofficial”

Bhatt, according to fitness trainer Rachit Dua, co-founder of Fitpathshala, is doing a form of low intensity statistate cardio (LISS). It appears that Bhatt is recovering with a slow burn cycling after a difficult workout.

“This is static bike generally done for a low intensity statistate cardio (LISS). LISS helps to burn calories that generally comes from the fat. Moreover, it prevents the probability of losing muscle, unlike other cardio activities which generally use glucose as a fuel,” Dua told indianexpress.com.

It is also known as low-intensity exercise, steady-state training, continuous cardiovascular exercise, or long slow distance (LSD) training.

LISS, which typically lasts any time between 45-60 minutes, helps burn fat, increases blood flow and improves overall endurance. Compared to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), that focuses on quick bursts of high-intensity cardio followed by a rest period, LISS involves longer sessions of low-intensity exercises.

As an ideal workout for beginners and intermediates, exercising at a lower intensity for a long period of time is said to put less stress on the heart and lungs than a more-intense workout. Agreed Dua, and said, “It is a non-weight bearing cardio, meaning it puts less stress on the joints also. So, in a way, it is a safer equipment to be used by new mothers.”

