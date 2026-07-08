Actor Ali Asgar opens up about typecasting, theatre, and ageing well: ‘I am not a fitness fanatic’

Ali Asgar begins the interview by expressing gratitude to his well-wishers, crediting them for his success, while also acknowledging that he has often been typecast, a challenge he says is common among actors, especially comedians.

Despite this, he has continued to explore different performance formats, including theatre. He recently appeared in Paritosh Painter’s Tom and Jerry alongside Aasif Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde.

Reflecting on his experience on stage, Asgar says theatre has helped him discover a different dimension of acting. He also speaks about his dream role, his approach to diet, and why he prefers to keep his work life separate from his home.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Q. Almost four decades and many memorable roles later, how do you look back at the young boy who started his journey with Ek Do Teen Char in 1987? If given a chance, would you do something differently?

Ali Asgar: By the grace of God, I am very content with whatever life has given me. The industry, my audiences, producers, channels, and production houses have supported me for almost four decades, and I honestly cannot ask for more. The fact that I have continued to receive opportunities for so many years is itself a blessing.

If there is a word bigger than gratitude, I would like to use that. I bow my head before my audience, my fraternity, my industry, and my parents for blessing me with this wonderful innings. Looking back, I don’t think I would want to do anything differently. Every success, failure, struggle, and opportunity has made me who I am today.

Q. You rose to fame with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and gradually became a household name playing Dadi and Pushpa Nani in The Kapil Sharma Show. Tell us about your growth and transition as an actor.

Ali Asgar: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a turning point in my career. It gave me a platform where people started taking me seriously as an actor. Before that, I was mostly known for comedy, but Ektaa Kapoor saw something in me that perhaps others didn’t.

Even before Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, she had cast me in a role very different from my existing image. Later, in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, she again gave me a character that was completely at odds with how the market perceived me. That ability to take risks and see potential in actors is a very special quality of hers.

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I would say that after Kahaani…, people began to see me as a professional actor. Then The Kapil Sharma Show happened, and honestly, that was completely unexpected. I never imagined those characters would become so popular. It felt like icing on the cake. Again, I can only say I am grateful. I believe God has a plan for everyone, and I accept whatever comes my way with gratitude.

Sakshi Tanwar and Ali Asgar in a scene from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. (Express archive photo) Sakshi Tanwar and Ali Asgar in a scene from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. (Express archive photo)

Q. But still, not much is widely known about your stint with theatre. Take us through your tryst with the stage.

Ali Asgar: To be honest, theatre was never my background. Unlike many actors, I did not come from a theatre culture. Most of my early years were spent working in television, and it kept me extremely busy.

Commercially, my first play was Teri Bhi Chup, Meri Bhi Chup, directed by the late and legendary Dinyar Contractor. The second was Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which I produced. Then came Akbar Birbal, and now Tom and Jerry is my fourth major theatre production.

So, it’s not that I have been doing theatre for decades. My journey with theatre has been relatively limited compared to my journey with television. But now, as I perform more on stage, I am discovering and enjoying a completely different side of acting.

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Q. Tell us about your role in Tom and Jerry, and what aspect of the role interested you.

Ali Asgar: In Tom and Jerry, I play Jerry, a husband, a friend, and a very resourceful, fun-loving character. He’s always trying to find solutions, often through unconventional means.

What fascinated me about the role was that from the very first scene to the end, the character goes through a roller coaster of situations. Many mistakes happen around him, and he constantly tries to fix them. Sometimes the problems are because of him, and sometimes they aren’t, but he somehow finds himself in the middle of everything.

As an actor, what excites me is spending two hours on stage living that journey with the audience. Theatre demands honesty and commitment, and when you fully surrender to the character, the audience comes along with you. That’s what I enjoy most about Jerry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar)

Q. Despite success, did you ever feel typecast in comedy and drag roles? Has it ever affected you personally — from family to mental health — especially since you’ve opened up about your kids being bullied at school?

Ali Asgar: Typecasting is something that many actors experience, especially comedians. Even some of the greatest legends in our industry have gone through it. Once people start associating you strongly with a particular genre, it becomes difficult for them to imagine you doing something else.

Of course, I have experienced that too. There have been occasions when comments made in interviews were taken out of context and blown out of proportion. Sometimes things get interpreted differently from what you actually meant.

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But honestly, at this stage of my life, I have no complaints. Whatever work I am doing, I am enjoying it. I don’t spend my time worrying about labels anymore. I focus on the opportunities I have and do my best every time.

Q. You have two young children. How have they reacted to your body of work, or have you kept your professional life separate?

Ali Asgar: My children are still young, and at home we don’t really discuss my work too much. We try to keep our family life normal.

Of course, they know what I do, and they have seen some of my work, but I don’t bring my professional life home every day. I prefer that they grow up as children rather than constantly being exposed to the entertainment industry. So there isn’t much discussion about working from home.

Ali Asgar in Comedy Circus. (Express archive photo) Ali Asgar in Comedy Circus. (Express archive photo)

Q. As an actor, do you think your talent has been adequately recognised and utilised? Having said that, what really is your dream role?

Ali Asgar: If my talent hadn’t been recognised, I probably wouldn’t have been working continuously for so many years. So yes, I feel fortunate that audiences and the industry have appreciated my work.

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At the same time, an actor’s hunger never ends. No matter how much you achieve, there is always something more you want to do. You watch a film, a series, or a performance and think, “I would have loved to play that role.”

That desire is important because the day an actor feels completely satisfied, the journey stops. The struggle never really ends—it simply changes its form.

As for a dream role, there are many. I am still very old-school. I grew up watching the films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and enjoying characters from that era. Those simple, layered, emotionally rich characters still attract me. Whether they are considered relevant today or not, I don’t know, but those are the kinds of roles I would love to explore.

Q. At 55, what does your diet and fitness routine look like?

Ali Asgar: I believe in balance. I am not a fitness fanatic, but I do try to stay active and healthy.

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I walk regularly, stay moderately active, and try not to overdo anything. I also try to maintain a balanced diet rather than following extreme routines. For me, fitness is about consistency and sustainability rather than chasing unrealistic goals.

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Q. Theatre, with its live audience and no retakes, is a totally different ball game compared to TV and films. Do you find performing in that format challenging?

Ali Asgar: Absolutely. Theatre is a completely different experience because there are no retakes and no second chances. Everything happens live.

What makes theatre special is the relationship between the actor and the audience. Every audience reacts differently. A line that gets a huge laugh one night may get a completely different response the next day. As actors, we experience those reactions in real time.

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The audience is like oxygen for an actor on stage. Theatre is a partnership between the performer and the audience. When both surrender to the experience, something magical happens. That challenge is also what makes theatre so rewarding.

Q. If given a chance to start your career today, in the age of digital media, what is the first thing you would do?

Ali Asgar: Honestly, I don’t know if I would have started my career the same way in today’s environment because I am not naturally a social media person.

I have social media accounts, and I use them primarily to promote my work, but I am not someone who constantly lives online. Today’s generation has a completely different set of tools and opportunities available to them.

If I were starting today, I would certainly learn how digital platforms work, but I would still focus first on becoming a good actor. For me, the craft has always come before everything else.

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Actor Ali Asgar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom. (Express archive photo) Actor Ali Asgar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom. (Express archive photo)

Q. Going by your learnings, would you be okay with your kids also deciding to follow in your footsteps and become actors?

Ali Asgar: Ultimately, it is their life, their destiny, their talent, their hard work, and their choice.

The world is changing rapidly. Every profession today is becoming more competitive, not just acting. Technology is transforming industries at a pace we have never seen before.

If my children choose acting, I will support them, but I will also make sure they understand that it is not a bed of roses. Success requires hard work, discipline, patience, resilience, and a genuine passion for the craft.

In our time, we worked endlessly, often without proper schedules or comfort, but we never complained because we were hungry to work. That hunger is important. Whatever profession they choose, they must truly love it. Only then will they be able to face the challenges that come with it.