Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Timings, Rituals and All You Need To Know

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date: Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, symbolising prosperity, success, and new beginnings. Celebrated on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half of the month of Vaishakha, it is believed that any venture started on this day brings lasting good fortune.
The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” reflecting the belief that wealth, charity, and positive actions performed on this day multiply over time. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, purchase gold or property, and engage in charitable acts. The day also holds significance in Jainism, marking the end of Lord Rishabhdev’s year-long fast, making it a spiritually meaningful occasion across communities.
This year, it will be observed on April 19, 2026, falling on a Sunday, with the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurta starting at 10:49 AM and ending at 11:36 AM, according to Drik Panchang. The tritiya tithi will start on April 19, 2026, at 10:49 AM and end on April 20, 2026, at 07:27 AM.
One of the most auspicious times to buy gold is on Akshaya Tritiya this year, in 2026, starting Sunday, April 19, at 10:49 AM and concluding Monday, April 20, at 05:13 A.M.
Akshaya Trithya holds deep spiritual and cultural significance as a day believed to bring endless prosperity, success, and good fortune. The term “Akshaya” means “eternal” or “never diminishing,” symbolising that any auspicious activity, such as starting a new venture, investing, buying gold, or performing charity will yield lasting benefits.
Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for wealth and well-being, while acts of generosity like donating food, clothes, or money are considered especially virtuous.
The day is also associated with several mythological events, including the beginning of the Treta Yuga and the story of the Akshaya Patra, making it a powerful occasion for spiritual growth, renewal, and positive beginnings.