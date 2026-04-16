Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Timings, Rituals and All You Need To Know

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date: Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, symbolising prosperity, success, and new beginnings. Celebrated on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half of the month of Vaishakha, it is believed that any venture started on this day brings lasting good fortune.

The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” reflecting the belief that wealth, charity, and positive actions performed on this day multiply over time. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, purchase gold or property, and engage in charitable acts. The day also holds significance in Jainism, marking the end of Lord Rishabhdev’s year-long fast, making it a spiritually meaningful occasion across communities.