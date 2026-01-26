The ‘middle-class habit’ Akshay Kumar really misses: ‘Now I can’t’

Akshay Kumar once spoke about the middle-class habit he thoroughly misses. Admitting that while he is not a fan of eating out, he does miss going to the beach for a workout every day. “I don’t like eating out. I miss going to the beach. I used to go every day. I used to work out there. Now I can’t. I go to the gym now. So, I miss that,” he told Pinkvilla in a 2025 interaction.

Taking a cue from his candid confession, let’s understand why people miss simple pleasures.

When Akshay Kumar spoke about missing a simple habit from his earlier life, going to the beach every day to work out, it struck a deeper psychological truth that applies far beyond fame or money. According to Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, “People do not miss simplicity because they are nostalgic. They miss it because simple routines once regulated their nervous system in ways that success often cannot. In earlier phases of life, especially in middle-class or grounded environments, daily habits are woven naturally into living. Walking instead of driving, being outdoors instead of enclosed, movement without performance, time without constant monitoring — these are not just lifestyle choices, they are regulatory practices. They keep the body anchored, the mind quieter, and the sense of self more intact,” explained Delnna.