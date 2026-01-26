The ‘middle-class habit’ Akshay Kumar really misses: ‘Now I can’t’

What people miss is not the habit itself, but how that habit made them feel internally

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar on the habit he misses (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Akshay Kumar once spoke about the middle-class habit he thoroughly misses. Admitting that while he is not a fan of eating out, he does miss going to the beach for a workout every day. “I don’t like eating out. I miss going to the beach. I used to go every day. I used to work out there. Now I can’t. I go to the gym now. So, I miss that,” he told Pinkvilla in a 2025 interaction.

Taking a cue from his candid confession, let’s understand why people miss simple pleasures.

When Akshay Kumar spoke about missing a simple habit from his earlier life, going to the beach every day to work out, it struck a deeper psychological truth that applies far beyond fame or money. According to Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, “People do not miss simplicity because they are nostalgic. They miss it because simple routines once regulated their nervous system in ways that success often cannot. In earlier phases of life, especially in middle-class or grounded environments, daily habits are woven naturally into living. Walking instead of driving, being outdoors instead of enclosed, movement without performance, time without constant monitoring — these are not just lifestyle choices, they are regulatory practices. They keep the body anchored, the mind quieter, and the sense of self more intact,” explained Delnna.

beach workout Have you ever done a beach workout? (Photo: AI Generated)

So, as life becomes more structured, protected, or elevated, many of these organic regulators disappear. Security increases, but spontaneity reduces. Privacy increases, but freedom of movement decreases. Convenience increases, but connection with nature, rhythm, and the body often decreases. “What people miss is not the habit itself, but how that habit made them feel internally. Simple pleasures often carry three powerful psychological functions,” expressed Delnna.

She mentioned how activities like walking by the sea, exercising outdoors, or following a personal routine without surveillance allow the body to be in charge, not the image. “There is no audience, no outcome to prove, no productivity metric. The body moves because it wants to, not because it must,” shared Delnna.

Also Read | ‘Find one daily ritual that feels like yours and protect it’: Why Gen Z prefers to consciously hit the ‘reset button’ at work

They also create continuity of identity. “Many people feel most themselves during the years when life was simpler because the gap between who they were and how they lived was small. As roles, expectations, and public identity grow, the self can feel fragmented. Simple habits anchor identity. They remind the person of who they were before performance entered the picture,” said Delnna.

There is also the factor of emotional neutrality. Simple pleasures are “not high stimulation”. “They do not spike dopamine dramatically. They soothe. This is why people crave them during stress. The nervous system does not always want excitement. Often, it wants familiarity,” said Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

This longing is not ingratitude. It is grief for the lost regulation.

