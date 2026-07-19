Inside the feast served at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma’s ‘Enchanted Garden’-themed wedding

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Gram Chikitsalay actor Akansha Ranjan tied the knot with Mr and Mrs Mahi director Sharan Sharma on July 11, in a mid-summer enchanted garden themed wedding ceremony. From childhood friend Alia Bhatt to fellow colleagues in the Bollywood film industry, the celebration was curated and catered by Mumbai-based brand Speciality Experiences.
Taking to Instagram, they shared details about the event: “We didn’t just cater — we curated a botanical-inspired tablescape where every detail was designed to evoke the feeling of wandering through a blooming garden. Because weddings aren’t just remembered for the vows-they’re remembered for the moments shared around the table.”
Think fresh flavours, intricate culinary artistry and a celebration that was visually stunning as it was delectable.
Here’s everything that was served on the menu:
• Artisanal Cheese Board — aged cheddar & black olives along with feta, watermelon and balsamic vinaigrette pearls
• A vibrant trio of Mediterranean classics — silk bean hummus, crimson beet hummus & scarlet walnut Muhammara
• Burrata Pomodoro Salad — Hand-torn Burrata, heirloom tomatoes finished with basil & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
• Truffle Edamame Mousse — earthy, delicate aroma & texture punctuated with truffle notes.
• Truffle Mushroom Mascarpone Pâté — Layers of whipped infused with truffle & finished with flaky sea salt.
• Fig & Ricotta Crostini — Sweet, creamy and beautifully balanced.
Mediterranean favourites like bean hummus, beet hummus and muhammara, followed by truffle shiitake bao buns, dynamite bang bang prawn rolls, and red oil chicken wontons, were also a part of the culinary affair. Beloved Indian classics and desserts included tarts and gulab jamuns.
Inspired by the couple’s midsummer enchanted garden theme, the botanical-inspired tablescape tied every detail together, proving that the most memorable wedding menus are as beautiful as they are delicious.
Indian weddings have become increasingly upscale, with themes that reflect individuality, and tablescaping is finding its space here. From intimate dinners to grand receptions, the demand for curated aesthetics is on the rise. It’s not just about “decorating a table” but more about creating a better experience, visually and emotionally.
Suramya Uppal from The Maison Pantry told indianexpress.com that tablescaping is an element that falls under the broader category of catering, and focuses on the hardware and styling aspect of the service. In contrast, grazing tables are more food-focused, with the ingredients and their complementary pairings being the highlight of the arrangement.
Even though it finds itself at a very nascent stage in India right now, the customer base is usually very niche and elite for these businesses, which means it has a very select audience. Tablescaping has a promising future in the country as more people are embracing decor that combines elegance, sustainability, and personal meaning.