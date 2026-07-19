Inside the feast served at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma’s ‘Enchanted Garden’-themed wedding

Gram Chikitsalay actor Akansha Ranjan tied the knot with Mr and Mrs Mahi director Sharan Sharma on July 11, in a mid-summer enchanted garden themed wedding ceremony. From childhood friend Alia Bhatt to fellow colleagues in the Bollywood film industry, the celebration was curated and catered by Mumbai-based brand Speciality Experiences.

Taking to Instagram, they shared details about the event: “We didn’t just cater — we curated a botanical-inspired tablescape where every detail was designed to evoke the feeling of wandering through a blooming garden. Because weddings aren’t just remembered for the vows-they’re remembered for the moments shared around the table.”

Think fresh flavours, intricate culinary artistry and a celebration that was visually stunning as it was delectable.