Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Kriti Sanon, celebs fly in style

Here's what your favourite celebs wore to the airport this week!

Celebrity airport looksCelebrities wore a variety of designs this week to the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla, designed by: Angshuman Maity)

Celebrities are regularly spotted at the airport before they jet off for work commitments or personal vacations. And like every other place, they make sure to make appearances at the airport in style too. As such, we spotted a variety of airport looks this week – ranging from ethnic to athleisure.

Check out some of the best airport fashion moments of the week!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon wore a funky blazer for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked uber-stylish in her latest airport look. The Mimi actor wore a funky black blazer that had a white cloud design printed over it. She paired it with a deep-neck plain, black tank top and straight-fit denim jeans. She wore white sneakers and carried a black leather Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Sanjay Dutt 

Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt looked dapper in a printed shirt. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt looked dapper in a printed white and red shirt that he paired with brown pants and black leather boots.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle Chris Gayle chose athleisure for travelling. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Cricketer Chris Gale kept it comfy and stylish for his airport outing. He wore a white Adidas sweatshirt that had a big red brand monogram in the centre and small colourful monograms all over. He paired it with Adidas’s black sweatpants that had colourful stripes on the sides. He also wore electric blue sports shoes, black sunglasses and a black cross-body leather bag.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked comfortable in their airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kept it casual at the airport while returning from their Rishikesh vacation. The Indian cricket star was dressed in a black t-shirt, track pants and shoes. Breaking the monotony, he wore a corduroy ecru colour jacket over it. He also had a New Yankees grey cap on and a black leather backpack. Anushka, on the other hand, wore a blue tracksuit along with white sports shoes. She also carried a black fanny bag and a black cap.

Rupali Ganguly 

Rupali Ganguli Rupali Ganguly wore a bright pink suit with palazzo pants for her travel. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Rupali wore a bright pink suit to the airport. The Anupamaa star completed the look with bangles and sunglasses.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 17:30 IST
