Airport fashion: Parineeti Chopra to Aryan Khan, celebs keep it stylish

B-town celebs never disappoint with their fashion choices at the airport. From comfy casuals to chic ensembles – they sure know how to serve travel fashion inspiration with their looks.

Take a look at celebrities who impressed us with their airport style this week.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan looks dapper in his yellow, navy blue and black sporty and casual attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aryan Khan looks dapper in his yellow, navy blue and black sporty and casual attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan Khan stepped out in a sporty ensemble as he was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, a colour block jacket and pants. The contrast between the yellow, navy blue and black along with his white shoes totally stood out.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look stylish and in sync in their smart on-the-go looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look stylish and in sync in their smart on-the-go looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Tara Sutaria wore a black crop top and brown pants, Aadar Jain looked stylish in his navy blue lounge set.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks pretty and cosy in her all-black attire, fanny pack and big grey puffer jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra looks pretty and cosy in her all-black attire, fanny pack and big grey puffer jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra donned a black crop top with black cycling shorts and a big grey puffer jacket with a black fanny pack. Her pink lipstick and glowy makeup added glamour to her casual look.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana knows what he’s doing with his casual, fun attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aparshakti Khurana knows what he’s doing with his casual, fun attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurana’s tasteful look is a hit in our eyes as he wore a white t-shirt and brown trousers. The look was completed with white sneakers and a blue cap.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur slays a dressy green fit with her radiant smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur slays a dressy green fit with her radiant smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur’s simple but edgy green dress is one for the books. She completed this chic look with a pair of ice blue sneakers, green studs and a sling bag.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda flashes a smile in her chic Kardashian-sque look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda flashes a smile in her chic Kardashian-sque look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti’s Kharbanda’s black fit along with her glowing natural makeup and silver jacket totally won us over. She wore a black crop top and black half pants, and paired her fun and glam look with hoops, a cap and a classic black handbag.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty’s outfit is casual yet fully glam. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shamita Shetty’s outfit is casual yet fully glam. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty sported a grey and white ensemble that is both casual and relaxed, but also top-notch glamorous. She wore a white and grey lounge set that seemed like a perfect fit while on the go.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna sizzles in a classic t-shirt paired with denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna sizzles in a classic t-shirt paired with denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna wore a red t-shirt with distressed jeans. She rounded off the look with black slides and her hair tied in a ponytail.

