‘He’d come straight to my house’: Ahaan Panday on his bond with childhood friend Aryan Khan; expert weighs in

Actor Ahaan Panday is currently enjoying the spotlight following the success of Saiyaara, but in a recent conversation, he shifted focus to something more personal — his long-standing bond with Aryan Khan. Speaking about Aryan’s directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Ahaan expressed admiration not just for his work, but for the journey behind it. “I’m just genuinely happy for him. He’s finally doing what he’s always wanted to do. His first show, Ba**ds Of Bollywood, connected with so many people, and it’s great to see that kind of acceptance. He’s incredibly creative, with a mind that stands apart, and I think the world deserves to see that.”

Beyond professional appreciation, Ahaan also opened up about the depth of their personal connection—one built over years of growing up together. He said, “Not for anything superficial, not because of Ba**ds… or Saiyaara, but because of a real bond. When you grow up with someone, it’s different.” His words highlight how shared experiences in formative years can foster a deeper understanding that goes beyond surface-level friendships.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Recalling a particularly telling memory, he added, “There was a time when he’d land from Kent (Sevenoaks School) and, before even meeting his parents, he’d come straight to my house. His parents would call me asking why he was like that. When you share that kind of history, there’s so much you understand about each other, so much to explore as performers. Working together wouldn’t feel like work. It’s something I’d genuinely look forward to.”

How do friendships formed during childhood or adolescence differ from those formed later in life?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Friendships formed in childhood or adolescence often carry a unique emotional imprint because they develop during key identity-forming years. During this stage, people are learning who they are, how relationships work, and how to navigate belonging, rejection, loyalty, and trust. Because of this, early friendships are often tied to formative memories and a sense of being ‘known’ before social masks fully develop.”

Psychologically, she adds that this can create stronger attachment security, emotional nostalgia, and deeper implicit trust. “Friendships formed later in life can absolutely become meaningful, but they are often built with more defined boundaries, greater self-awareness, and sometimes more caution due to previous life experiences. Early bonds tend to feel instinctive, while later bonds are often more intentional.”

Mixing close relationships with professional work

Working with someone you share a deep personal bond with can absolutely improve outcomes when the relationship is healthy and mature. Gurnani mentions that strong personal trust can enhance communication efficiency, accountability, and emotional support, especially in high-pressure environments. It can also increase motivation because both people often feel invested in each other’s success.

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“However, challenges arise when boundaries are unclear. Personal history can sometimes lead to assumptions, conflict avoidance, favouritism, or difficulty separating feedback from emotion. From a psychological standpoint, the healthiest dynamic is one where emotional closeness is balanced with role clarity, mutual respect, and direct communication. When that balance exists, close relationships can become a major professional strength rather than a complication,” concludes Gurnani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.