Aditi Rao Hydari on love with Siddharth: ‘He is so hypervigilant’

Aditi Rao Hydari recently opened up about her views on love and how she has experienced its beauty with her husband, actor Siddharth. “What has love taught me? To be expansive. Anything is possible with love. I think there is nothing more important than love, whether it’s love for a human being, love for what it is that you do, love for music…I think love really makes the world go round. Siddharth is very perceptive and sensitive. He is so hypervigilant. I really admire that about him: that even the smallest change in expression, he will know what it is. Everything he does, even his panic, comes from so much love,” the Padmaavat actor told Nayandeep Rakshit on his podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Stressing that healthy love expands our world, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach, said, “it introduces unfamiliar perspectives, encourages growth and allows us to remain individuals while building a shared life. We do not need another person to complete us. We need the maturity to enter a relationship without making our partner responsible for repairing every old wound.”

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Being noticed by someone we love can feel reassuring. “Yet noticing a change in expression does not mean correctly understanding it. Silence may indicate exhaustion rather than rejection; distraction may have nothing to do with the relationship. Emotional attunement requires curiosity, not certainty. “You seem quiet. Would you like to talk?” creates more safety than repeatedly demanding to know what is wrong,” shared Delnna.

What makes relationships actually tick? (Photo: Freepik) What makes relationships actually tick? (Photo: Freepik)

The expert also emphasised that the word hypervigilance deserves care. “Clinically, it refers to heightened alertness for possible threats, not simply loving attention. We cannot infer someone’s psychological state from an affectionate anecdote. But the distinction matters: when concern becomes constant alarm, one partner may begin managing the other’s anxiety instead of being free to experience their own feelings. Love can offer co-regulation: a steady voice, patient listening or reassuring presence can help us through distress. But it cannot mean outsourcing our emotional stability. A partner may support our healing, but cannot do our inner work for us,” Delnna described.

This extends to parenting and families. “Protecting someone from every uncomfortable emotion can unintentionally communicate that discomfort is dangerous. Sometimes genuine care means remaining beside a person without rushing to fix what they feel. Perhaps the most revealing relationship question is not merely, “How deeply do I love?” but “What is it like to be loved by me?” Can my partner disagree, have a difficult day, pursue independent interests and grow without fearing my reaction? Love becomes expansive when it creates room for both closeness and individuality,” shared Delnna.

Its deepest expression is not panic at every sign of discomfort, but the ability to remain compassionate and steady when discomfort appears.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.