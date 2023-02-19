scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Expert shares common reasons behind your acne

"It can be distressing to not see acne getting better despite doing everything," said Dr Aanchal Panth as she discussed the reasons behind stubborn acne

acneFrom excess sugar intake to milk consumption there could be many reasons why you get acne. (Photo: Pixabay)

Acne, one of the most common skin woes, affects both men and women, and can occur on any part of the body. While there are several skincare products claiming to help you get rid of these pesky pimples, knowing the root cause of acne can help deal with them better and may prevent them from further breaking out. “It can be distressing to not see acne getting better despite doing everything,” said Dr Aanchal Panth on Instagram, as she discussed the reasons behind stubborn acne.

From excess sugar intake to milk consumption, there could be many reasons why you get acne. As per Dr Aanchal, these could be the following reasons for the pesky acne showing up every now and then.

 

Hormonal imbalance

If you have polycystic ovarian disease or any other hormonal imbalance, then acne could be more resistant to treatment. The polycystic ovarian disease is a condition when male hormones are higher than female hormones in women. “When cysts build in the ovary, it is not able to release the ovum. Hence, as the cysts get bigger, it leads to the breakout of hormonal acne,” Dr Sakshi Srivastava, consultant dermatologist of Jaypee Hospital, told earlier.

“It could take up to 4 months to start noticing an improvement in acne. Oral contraceptive pills under the guidance of a dermatologist or gynaecologist can help. These are usually prescribed for a period of 6 months,” said Dr Aanchal.

Hair oil

Many of us use hair oil which helps moisturise our hair and protect it from friction caused during shampooing. Hair oil may, however, form a layer on the skin, especially on the forehead, sides of cheeks, and back, which can make acne worse. “If you want to use a hair oil use it only for 2 hours before washing your hair,” suggested the expert.

Also Read |Skin expert shares face map to ‘decode what your breakouts are telling you’

Milk consumption

Milk increases insulin-like growth (IGF) factors in the body. The IGF stimulates oil-forming glands to produce more oil. Also, milk contains hormones that directly stimulate oil-forming glands. It is best to avoid milk for at least 2 months before starting acne therapy, she said. There are other rich sources of calcium that you can consume, such as spinach, mustard greens, broccoli, lentils, chickpeas, flax seeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds,  and nuts.

Excess sugar intake

Sugar consumption is known to exacerbate acne. Excess sugar intake leads to increased oil secretion. Sugar also slows down the healing process of the skin. “Also, avoid sugar or consume it in moderation when you are struggling with acne which is taking time to get better,” suggested the expert.

“Oral medications consisting of oral isotretinoin or a short course of antibiotics can help in controlling acne which is not getting improved with topical medications,” said Dr Aanchal.

