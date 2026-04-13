Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai, talks about their partnership, parenting approach: ‘I wouldn’t be in a marriage where my wife…’

Abhishek Bachchan, 50, recently praised his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai, and expressed how “partnership” means a lot to both of them. “I am married. I have been married for 18 years now. I have a beautiful just turned 14-year-old. I have seen the way my wife takes care of my daughter. It was all about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career, and we worked in the second film I ever made…she is the one actor I have worked with, and the majority of the films were done before we were married. We weren’t in a relationship together. We were just buddies. We were always friends, and when we finally did come together and through our courtship, then our engagement and marriage, it was all about a partnership,” Abhishek told Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh.

Describing their family dynamics, the Kaalidhar Laapata actor expressed, “There’s never been a discussion that I am going to bring the food, and you take care of the house. It’s not even discussed. It flows very naturally. I have never believed that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race. This is my mental structure. I wouldn’t be in a partnership, in a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something because I need to feel more of a man about myself. And thankfully, my wife is not someone who thinks like that either. In fact, I strongly believe that as parents, fathers are lousy teachers. I think our emotions get in the way, and we don’t have that sensitivity chip that women do. Men are wired to display what they want. We have become far more sensitive, which is a great thing, but by and large, the instinct is to lead by action.”

Here’s how it matters (Photo: Freepik) Here’s how it matters (Photo: Freepik)

Talking about their outlook towards parenting, Abhishek who married Aishwarya in 2007 said, “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her this is right, this is wrong. So, show them what to do by being that. It’s about leading a good life, a responsible life with your values and morals and your child will see that, emulate that and you have equipped them. So, they have no competition at home as to who has to be then man or woman. When it comes to children, we both believe that you have to lead by example.”

In a space where traditional roles often dictate expectations, his words reflect a shift towards something far more psychologically healthy — fluidity, mutual respect, and emotional equality, said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

“From a relationship psychology and family systems perspective, what he describes is not accidental harmony. It is a consciously built dynamic rooted in emotional maturity. It is the result of aligned values, mutual respect, and the absence of ego-driven roles. When two individuals share a similar belief system about equality and independence, the relationship does not need constant negotiation around ‘who does what.’ It becomes intuitive,” said Delnna.

In many relationships, conflict arises not because of incompatibility, but because of rigid role expectations. The idea that one partner must sacrifice for the other, or that one must shrink for the other to feel secure, creates silent resentment over time. Abhishek’s perspective challenges this deeply ingrained belief, shared Delnna.

When an individual has a strong sense of self, they do not feel threatened by their partner’s growth or success. “Instead, they see it as an extension of the partnership. In contrast, insecurity often leads to control, comparison, or subtle power struggles within relationships. This is where many couples struggle. They equate love with adjustment, but confuse adjustment with self-sacrifice,” described Delnna.

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Perhaps one of the most valuable insights from his perspective comes from their approach to parenting. The focus on leading by example aligns strongly with observational learning theory in psychology, which suggests that children learn more from what they see than what they are told. “Behaviour, emotional responses, and relational patterns are absorbed through observation,” said Delnna.

For couples looking to build a healthier partnership, there are some key psychological takeaways from this dynamic.

*A strong relationship requires secure individuality — where neither partner feels the need to shrink or dominate.

*It requires shared values over assigned roles — where responsibilities are not divided by gender, but by mutual understanding.

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*It thrives on friendship and emotional safety — where both individuals feel accepted beyond expectations.

*There is also an important nuance in his observation about fathers and emotional sensitivity. While he mentions that men may not naturally have the same sensitivity, what is crucial is his awareness of it. Awareness is the first step to change.

*Modern relationship psychology recognises that emotional intelligence is not gender-based, but learned and developed. The fact that he acknowledges this gap and emphasises leading by example indicates growth — both as a partner and as a parent.