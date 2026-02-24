‘Zameen hai to sab theek hai’: Why Abhishek Bachchan’s investment strategy is smarter than you think, according to a financial advisor

In a recent conversation at the Global Business Summit 2026, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared how personal values, family influence, and daily consumption patterns can shape financial choices over time. He highlighted a generational perspective on investing by talking about his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan. “My father is a believer in real estate. I think there is that old thought zameen hai to sab theek hai (If you have land, then everything is okay), you know, so that partially is there. I used to invest a bit in gold, thank god and then my wife’s like, ‘what about silver?’” he said.

The emphasis was not only on what to invest in, but also on why familiarity and lived experience can influence decision-making. “A lot of my investing, the products that interest me are predominantly of the fact that I use them or not, and that’s generally been that starting point for me.”

As an actor, Bachchan’s broader investment journey also included business partnerships that began with everyday consumption and gradually turned into financial stakes. “It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, ‘Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well.”

Speaking about investing in services he frequently used, he added, “One day, I ran out of … sauce. I needed it. It was available somewhere. So I used a quick commerce app to have it delivered for dinner, and that’s how it came about,” and later shared, “So I called up … one day and asked, ‘Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’ I spend so much money on those companies for their services that I feel they should give back a bit. Then I try investing in them and make some money off them.”

But, how much should familiarity and personal use influence investment decisions?

Snehasish Das, financial advisor and analyst at Solvay Bruxelles School of Economics, tells indianexpress.com, “Investing in what we know feels incredibly comforting. When you understand a product, whether it is the smartphone in your hand or the coffee you drink daily, you inherently grasp its consumer appeal. From a financial analysis standpoint, this familiarity is a brilliant springboard for preliminary research. It gives everyday individuals a tangible connection to abstract market movements.”

However, he notes that resting solely on the laurels of familiarity is where the danger lies. Relying too heavily on personal consumption creates a precarious “home bias” or concentration risk. “Just because a company makes a phenomenal product does not mean its stock is fairly valued or its balance sheet is robust. The key is using familiarity to spark curiosity, rather than allowing it to replace rigorous financial scrutiny,” stresses Das.

Balancing inherited mindsets with the need for diversification and long-term financial planning

Generational investment philosophies, like a steadfast belief in real estate or precious metals, are deeply woven into our cultural fabric. Das states, “Land provides a tangible sense of security, while gold has historically acted as a reliable hedge against inflation. Inheriting these mindsets provides an excellent foundation for wealth preservation.”

Story continues below this ad

Yet, modern financial planning demands an evolution of these traditional strategies. Real estate is notoriously illiquid, and precious metals rarely yield passive income. “To balance these inherited beliefs, individuals must embrace strategic asset allocation. Think of your portfolio as a well-orchestrated symphony; property and gold offer the deep, resonant bass notes of stability, but you absolutely need the dynamic treble of equities to outpace inflation and compound wealth. By blending the tangible security of legacy assets with the robust growth potential of modern financial instruments, you construct a truly resilient financial fortress,” states Das.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.