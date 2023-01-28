Aashka Goradia slams body shamers: ‘A fit, strong body and mind won’t bother commenting about others’

Each one has their own individual journey towards fitness and no matter what, one should not comment on someone else’s journey. But social media is far from it. Shaming the body shamers, former actor and yoga enthusiast Aashka Goradia wrote a powerful note on Instagram.

I got a lot of messages and comments about weight gain. Especially from people who are unfit or don’t move enough to work their bodies. Because a fit, strong body and mind won’t bother commenting about others. Yes sir, yes ma’am – 8 kilos up to my actual being. Is it a problem? NO,” said Goradia whose fitness videos have often become a rage considering her bent towards attempting a wide range of challenging postures and practices.

Continued the 37-year-old, “Those who know what I have dealt with in the last six months, know it. But for those concerned about weight – here I come baby. No fat burners – no pre-work out. Simple hard work to get stronger and fitter. Coffee, oh yes. Fit is not thin/slim, fit is strong. Strong in core, strong in immunity. So before you observe others weight gain – I recommend…first get “your” ass moving.”

For the unversed, body shaming is a practice of subjecting someone to humiliation and criticism for their bodily features.

Fellow actor Sumit Kaul hailed her note and said, “So well said Aashka.. go girl.. you’re amongst the strongest individuals I know.. and I also know how situations can sometimes pose numerous challenges.. but it’s the will to stay consistent in an attempt to stay healthy and strong that sets you apart from the nay sayers.. so proud of you…” Rati Pandey said, “Proud of you”.

The actor also opened up about the need to consistently move.

“Regardless of age – Complexity of hormonal changes are experienced by women throughout. When you exercise for hormonal imbalance, the most important factor is consistency. Quality over Quantity. Move as you seem fit but move,” said Goradia in a post on Instagram where she can be seen strength training with kettlebells.

