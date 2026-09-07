Sushmita Sen’s powerful lesson on handling rude questions: ‘Answer with tameez’

Sushmita Sen shares a powerful lesson she learnt at 21 about responding with grace to disrespect. (Source: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen once recalled a lesson she learnt at just 21, one that shaped her approach to public life and conflict forever.

“Mujhe na kisi ne kaha tha bahut beginning of my career, I must’ve been 21 years old,” she shared. “Unhone kaha tha ki hamesha yaad rakhna ki aapse sawaal jitne bhi badtameezi se poochha jaaye, aap tameez se jawaab dena. Kyunki history will not record that question; they will record your answer.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

For the former Miss Universe and celebrated actor, the advice was about legacy. “Zehan mein baith gaya ki kuch ho jaaye, mujhe meri baat rakhni hai, aur tameez se rakhni hai. Taaki jo saamne sun raha tha usse samajh nahi bhi aaye, to baad mein, when history records it, kisi aur ke samajh mein aa jaaye.”