Aamir Khan pinpoints ‘red flags’ in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: ‘Whenever I was upset or hurt…’

Aamir Khan has been quite outspoken about his successes and failures. The 3 Idiots actor recently poured his heart out in an engaging conversation with Raj Shamani, where he also pinpointed a few red flags in his approach to his life that led to his divorces. “I think the one trait I would say is that I was too lost in my films. I was a workaholic. That was a red flag,” he said.

He added, “Whenever I was upset or hurt, I would shut myself down. And then you can’t reach me at all. I remember that I didn’t speak for 3-4 days. I used to be silent.”